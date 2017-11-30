profile
Des retours de joueurs de Gamekyo sur Super Lucky Tales ?
?

Article fait a l'arrache mais n'ayant plus de PC pour quelques jours je suis sur Mobile
    posted the 11/30/2017 at 10:08 PM by negan
    comments (4)
    goldmen33 posted the 11/30/2017 at 10:11 PM
    Sympa mais très enfantin! pas toujours évident à cause d'une caméra figer
    mets pas plus de 10€
    revans posted the 11/30/2017 at 10:11 PM
    sympa comme jeu, par contre durer de vie assez courte 6h environ
    negan posted the 11/30/2017 at 10:12 PM
    goldmen33 T'inquiète j'ai pas prévu de mettre 30€ dedans
    enkilvalentine posted the 11/30/2017 at 10:15 PM
    il est à 17€ cette semaine à la fnac..
