negan
Des retours de joueurs de Gamekyo sur Super Lucky Tales ?
?
Article fait a l'arrache mais n'ayant plus de PC pour quelques jours je suis sur Mobile
posted the 11/30/2017 at 10:08 PM by
negan
comments (
4
)
goldmen33
posted
the 11/30/2017 at 10:11 PM
Sympa mais très enfantin! pas toujours évident à cause d'une caméra figer
mets pas plus de 10€
revans
posted
the 11/30/2017 at 10:11 PM
sympa comme jeu, par contre durer de vie assez courte 6h environ
negan
posted
the 11/30/2017 at 10:12 PM
goldmen33
T'inquiète j'ai pas prévu de mettre 30€ dedans
enkilvalentine
posted
the 11/30/2017 at 10:15 PM
il est à 17€ cette semaine à la fnac..
