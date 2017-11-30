profile
arquion > blog
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified! Gratuit avec Humble Bundle
Bonjour

le jeu The Bureau: XCOM Declassified! est gratuit pendant 48h via Humble Bundle.

https://www.humblebundle.com/store/the-bureau-xcom-declassified

    posted the 11/30/2017 at 08:27 PM by arquion
    comments (5)
    leonr4 posted the 11/30/2017 at 08:31 PM
    Merci pour l'info
    kamikaze1985 posted the 11/30/2017 at 08:33 PM
    Je l'avais fait sur 360, TPS sympathique, bonne durée de vie, merci pour l'info!
    darksly posted the 11/30/2017 at 08:43 PM
    Merci
    raeglin posted the 11/30/2017 at 08:51 PM
    TPS sympa qui veut s'inspirer de Mass Effect mais n'en atteint jamais la grandeur. Je me suis néanmoins bien marrer à le faire à 1000g
    maxleresistant posted the 11/30/2017 at 09:10 PM
    Un bon jeu qui ne méritait pas le bashing qu'il s'est pris.
