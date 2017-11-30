profile
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo
Monolith Software
RPG
La meilleur musique de Xenoblade 2


BORDEL qu'est ce que j'adore!!!!!
    posted the 11/30/2017 at 05:08 PM by ostgame
    comments (2)
    zaifire posted the 11/30/2017 at 05:13 PM
    J'adore le début de cette musique, ça déchire
    bonanzaa posted the 11/30/2017 at 05:28 PM
    Par contre celle dans le marché au début du jeu m'a cassé la tête j'ai dû baisser le son.
