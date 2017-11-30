home page
profile
58
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
loudiyi
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
asakim
,
furtifdor
,
roivas
,
link49
,
vfries
,
chester
,
eldren
,
trungz
,
fullbuster
,
shanks
,
aros
,
naruto780
,
sonilka
,
jenicris
,
samlokal
,
jeanouillz
,
kaiserx
,
51love
,
obi2kanobi
,
kisukesan
,
escobar
,
minbox
,
nekonoctis
,
yunobo
,
narustorm
,
roxloud
,
torotoro59
,
rayzorx09
,
hyoga57
,
xxxxxx0
,
fiveagainstone
,
jasonm
,
esets
,
corrin
,
gamergunz
,
killia
,
rockin
,
raph64
,
kamikaze1985
,
vyse05
,
rbz
,
cristaleus
,
keiyomi
,
professeurlaidthon
,
damien2b
,
infamousdvl
,
darkfoxx
,
feiki
,
hado78
,
captaintoad974
,
gamekyo
,
testament
,
kurosama
,
runrunsekai
,
ravyxxs
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
16
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
jeanouillz
,
giusnake
,
minx
,
snakeorliquid
,
carlmorol
,
qbigaara49
,
tvirus
,
carapuce
,
almightybhunivelze
,
binou87
,
shindo
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
samlokal
,
lordguyver
La meilleur musique de Xenoblade 2
BORDEL qu'est ce que j'adore!!!!!
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/30/2017 at 05:08 PM by
ostgame
comments (
2
)
zaifire
posted
the 11/30/2017 at 05:13 PM
J'adore le début de cette musique, ça déchire
bonanzaa
posted
the 11/30/2017 at 05:28 PM
Par contre celle dans le marché au début du jeu m'a dû baisser le son.
