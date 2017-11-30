profile
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
Xénotron est arrivé ! 8 B
OSEFLand





c'est TI-PAR

    posted the 11/30/2017 at 02:44 PM by rbz
    comments (7)
    fifine posted the 11/30/2017 at 02:50 PM
    bon jeu. Moi je dois attendre noel et d'avoir fini Xenoblade X
    thor posted the 11/30/2017 at 02:54 PM
    Ca fait déjà pas la différence entre katakanas et hiraganas et ça fout la console en jap'.
    #balancetonweebo
    rbz posted the 11/30/2017 at 02:55 PM
    thor heu fuck, ça fais un 2 mois que j'ai commencé a apprendre vielle tanche, les katakana et hiragana n'on tplus de secret pour moi
    je suis sur les kanji depuis la semaine dernière
    zaifire posted the 11/30/2017 at 02:57 PM
    Xénotron ?! je comprends toujours pas ce délire..?

    Ma commande est en préparation vivement samedi
    guiguif posted the 11/30/2017 at 02:58 PM
    Les deux dernieres fois que t'as fait un article achat c’était FF15 et The Last Guardian, on sait comment ça a fini
    rbz posted the 11/30/2017 at 03:01 PM
    guiguif c'est vrai avec pokemon soleil aussi , go pour une énième déception
    evilchris posted the 11/30/2017 at 03:22 PM
    moi commandé chez micromania avec livraison en magasin ils l'ont reçu mais visiblement ils n'envoient pas le message avec le code de retrait avant demain
