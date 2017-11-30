home page
profile
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
Xénotron est arrivé ! 8 B
OSEFLand
c'est TI-PAR
posted the 11/30/2017 at 02:44 PM by
rbz
comments (
7
)
fifine
posted
the 11/30/2017 at 02:50 PM
bon jeu. Moi je dois attendre noel et d'avoir fini Xenoblade X
thor
posted
the 11/30/2017 at 02:54 PM
Ca fait déjà pas la différence entre katakanas et hiraganas et ça fout la console en jap'.
#balancetonweebo
rbz
posted
the 11/30/2017 at 02:55 PM
thor
heu fuck, ça fais un 2 mois que j'ai commencé a apprendre vielle tanche, les katakana et hiragana n'on tplus de secret pour moi
je suis sur les kanji depuis la semaine dernière
zaifire
posted
the 11/30/2017 at 02:57 PM
Xénotron ?! je comprends toujours pas ce délire..?
Ma commande est en préparation vivement samedi
guiguif
posted
the 11/30/2017 at 02:58 PM
Les deux dernieres fois que t'as fait un article achat c'était FF15 et The Last Guardian, on sait comment ça a fini
rbz
posted
the 11/30/2017 at 03:01 PM
guiguif
c'est vrai avec pokemon soleil aussi , go pour une énième déception
evilchris
posted
the 11/30/2017 at 03:22 PM
moi commandé chez micromania avec livraison en magasin ils l'ont reçu mais visiblement ils n'envoient pas le message avec le code de retrait avant demain
Ma commande est en préparation vivement samedi