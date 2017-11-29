profile
Ces additifs alimentaires qui nous empoisonnent
Bonne nuit les petits

    posted the 11/29/2017 at 10:01 PM by sussudio
    comments (4)
    ramses posted the 11/29/2017 at 10:22 PM
    deja l'aspartame, je check fort, maintenant j'ajouterais le glutamate
    nekoriku posted the 11/29/2017 at 10:30 PM
    la vie c'est mauvais pour la santé
    setzergabbiani posted the 11/29/2017 at 10:38 PM
    Oui le glutamate (invention japonaise) et la raison pour laquelle je ne vais plus dans les restaurants Chinois et Vietnamiens (alors que je n'aurais mangé que ça avant), ils en foutent partout et c'est ce qui rend leur nourriture si délicieuse d'ailleurs.
    kidicarus posted the 11/29/2017 at 10:39 PM
    Y a bien longtemps que j'en ai plus rien à foutre. J'ai mangé à la cantine du temps où la France achetait le boeuf tout fou des anglais.

    Mangé sainement est quasi impossible aujourd'hui.
