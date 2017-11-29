profile
Plus besoin d’insérer sa carte bleue
    posted the 11/29/2017 at 01:33 PM by kurosama
    comments (15)
    jenicris posted the 11/29/2017 at 01:39 PM
    C'est un truc que mes proches et moi faisont régulièrement depuis plus de 1 ans.
    carapuce posted the 11/29/2017 at 01:40 PM
    Et si tu perds ou on te choure ta carte ? (J'ai pas regardé la vidéo)
    spyro50 posted the 11/29/2017 at 01:42 PM
    ça fait plus d'1 ans que je paie comme ça
    uchii posted the 11/29/2017 at 01:43 PM
    Les gens regardent la vidéo ou pas ?

    Merci pour ce moment Grolandesque
    kenpokan posted the 11/29/2017 at 01:44 PM
    jenicris Donc toi et tes proches vous simulez des coups de sexe pour payer par carte ?

    spyro50 Ah toi aussi tu paies en simulant des coups de sexe ?
    jesuisunefleur posted the 11/29/2017 at 01:47 PM
    Ouais j'ai soufflez du nez.
    C'est plus aussi marrant qu'avant Groland x)
    jenicris posted the 11/29/2017 at 01:49 PM
    kenpokan
    killia posted the 11/29/2017 at 01:59 PM
    kenpokan
    edgar posted the 11/29/2017 at 02:06 PM
    gunstarred posted the 11/29/2017 at 02:11 PM
    Les cons.
    temporell posted the 11/29/2017 at 02:13 PM
    toujours aussi à chier Groland
    netero posted the 11/29/2017 at 02:15 PM
    Déjà testé, ça marche pas très bien avec des petites bourses
    evilchris posted the 11/29/2017 at 02:27 PM
    uchii avec les commentaires tu as ta réponse... NON
    vadorswitch posted the 11/29/2017 at 02:39 PM
    J'avoue que je suis assez retissant avec ça mais à voir...
    yogfei posted the 11/29/2017 at 02:49 PM
    Uchii très amusant les commentaires des mecs qui regarde même pas ^^
