Critique en 180 sec: Coco
Coco et Rico sont dans un bateau, Rico tombe à l'eau, que reste t'il ?
Un bon film d'animation pour fêter noël en famille.


Et vous, qu'en avez vous pensé ?
    posted the 11/29/2017 at 01:23 PM by wen180sec
    comments (4)
    greil93 posted the 11/29/2017 at 01:28 PM
    Je le vois ce soir, je suis impatient !
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/29/2017 at 01:29 PM
    Je trouve ça bien que Pixar parle de la notion de la mort aux enfants.
    koji posted the 11/29/2017 at 02:37 PM
    Juste pour ma culture je vois disney et pixar sur l'affiche mais pourquoi ont dit que c'est plus un pixar que un disney ? Je crois que c'est pixar qui le fait mais disney apporte quoi?
    terminagore posted the 11/29/2017 at 03:11 PM
    koji

    C'est Pixar qui réalise, mais vu que Pixar appartient à Disney...
