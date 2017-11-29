profile
Sword Art Online : Fatal Bullet
2
Sword Art Online : Fatal Bullet
Xbox One
Bandai Namco Games
Dimps
RPG
PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
Le collector de Sword art online en preco
Le collector du jeu est actuellement en preco

Le jeu
La map
Les 2 figurines
Un artbook

Le tout pour moins de 100€
http://amzn.to/2AezbSU
    posted the 11/29/2017 at 12:26 PM by leblogdeshacka
    mizuki posted the 11/29/2017 at 12:27 PM
    Mauvais lien
