" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Tekken 7
name : Tekken 7
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tekken Team
genre : combat
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 06/02/2017
other versions : PC - Xbox One
gantzeur
Tekken 7 : Geese Howard disponible demain !
Le numéro 2 des 3 DLC prévu débarque sur le ring le 30 Novembre. 3 costumes différents pour Geese et une nouvelle arène.

    posted the 11/29/2017 at 09:26 AM by gantzeur
    comments (2)
    artornass posted the 11/29/2017 at 09:52 AM
    Oh putain il a le Deadly Rave
    tizoc posted the 11/29/2017 at 09:54 AM
    le prix??
