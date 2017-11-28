profile
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
setzergabbiani
setzergabbiani
Xenoblade 2 : compte à rebours de l'embargo
Sur Opencritics :
http://opencritic.com/game/4952/xenoblade-chronicles-2

Ce suspense insoutenable
Opencritic - http://opencritic.com/game/4952/xenoblade-chronicles-2
    tags : rpg xenoblade switch
    posted the 11/28/2017 at 05:00 PM by setzergabbiani
    comments (4)
    youtube06 posted the 11/28/2017 at 05:02 PM
    Bon ce sera Mercredi à 16h quoi !
    birmou posted the 11/28/2017 at 05:03 PM
    youtube06 Jeudi
    youtube06 posted the 11/28/2017 at 05:15 PM
    birmou Oui jeudi pardon ! :S
    Looong ! Limite abusé quoi ^^ Un jour avant la sortie.
    justx posted the 11/28/2017 at 05:30 PM
    chouette on va pouvoir etre spoilé et avoir la fin sur youtube ^^
