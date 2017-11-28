home page
profile
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
all
nouvelle catégorie
Xenoblade 2 : compte à rebours de l'embargo
Sur Opencritics :
http://opencritic.com/game/4952/xenoblade-chronicles-2
Ce suspense insoutenable
Opencritic
-
http://opencritic.com/game/4952/xenoblade-chronicles-2
tags :
rpg
xenoblade
switch
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/28/2017 at 05:00 PM by
setzergabbiani
comments (
4
)
youtube06
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 05:02 PM
Bon ce sera Mercredi à 16h quoi !
birmou
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 05:03 PM
youtube06
Jeudi
youtube06
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 05:15 PM
birmou
Oui jeudi pardon ! :S
Looong ! Limite abusé quoi ^^ Un jour avant la sortie.
justx
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 05:30 PM
chouette on va pouvoir etre spoilé et avoir la fin sur youtube ^^
