name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
Achat du jour et mes adieu a ma vie social.
Mon dernier achat jeu de cette fin d'année, je partagerais mon avis d'ici quelques jours
Le guide collector de Breath of the Wild trouvé a 15€ ( ce qui est une bonne affaire
)
13
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/28/2017 at 04:09 PM by
bonanzaa
comments (
12
)
dooku
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 04:15 PM
Putain mais pas de guide pour Xeno ???
fiveagainstone
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 04:15 PM
Il faut prendre Skyrim avec et t'enfermer dans une grotte
romgamer6859
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 04:20 PM
hésitez pas à donner votre avis pour xeno ce serait cool surtout avant vendredi
bonanzaa
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 04:30 PM
romgamer6859
Vais éssayer
fifine
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 04:34 PM
bonanzaa
j'espère un avis sans spoil !!
tipik
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 04:36 PM
Mais Xeno tu l’as eu ou ? Y a des enseignes qui le lâchent déjà ?
bonanzaa
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 04:41 PM
tipik
J'habite en Belgique, d'ailleurs aux Belges qui cherchent le jeu --> Ils le lachent au Playerone de la Louvière face au Cora
popomolos
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 05:01 PM
j'espère pour toi qu'il te plaira car apparemment ce jeu divise...
titou82
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 05:03 PM
Je préfère ma vie sociale. Au moins je n'ai pas d'escarres et de bouées de sauvetage
bonanzaa
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 05:15 PM
popomolos
Pour le moment je dirais qu'on est dans du classique au niveau de l'histoire par contre les environnements de fou
( oui parfois la taille ça compte
) ...mais pas fan des personnages, trop stéréotypé je trouve et les voix mon dieu
.
airzoom
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 05:17 PM
titou82
moi je préfère avoir ma vie social, jouer et avoir ma petite bouée mais sans les escarres
tipik
posted
the 11/28/2017 at 05:36 PM
Bonanzaa
ok je savais pas que vous aviez les jeux avant chez nous. Tu pourra nous faire un ptit retour avant vendredi pour nous donner ton avis, ce serait sympa
