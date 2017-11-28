profile
Achat du jour et mes adieu a ma vie social.
Mon dernier achat jeu de cette fin d'année, je partagerais mon avis d'ici quelques jours



Le guide collector de Breath of the Wild trouvé a 15€ ( ce qui est une bonne affaire )

    posted the 11/28/2017 at 04:09 PM by bonanzaa
    comments (12)
    dooku posted the 11/28/2017 at 04:15 PM
    Putain mais pas de guide pour Xeno ???
    fiveagainstone posted the 11/28/2017 at 04:15 PM
    Il faut prendre Skyrim avec et t'enfermer dans une grotte
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/28/2017 at 04:20 PM
    hésitez pas à donner votre avis pour xeno ce serait cool surtout avant vendredi
    bonanzaa posted the 11/28/2017 at 04:30 PM
    romgamer6859 Vais éssayer
    fifine posted the 11/28/2017 at 04:34 PM
    bonanzaa j'espère un avis sans spoil !!
    tipik posted the 11/28/2017 at 04:36 PM
    Mais Xeno tu l’as eu ou ? Y a des enseignes qui le lâchent déjà ?
    bonanzaa posted the 11/28/2017 at 04:41 PM
    tipik J'habite en Belgique, d'ailleurs aux Belges qui cherchent le jeu --> Ils le lachent au Playerone de la Louvière face au Cora
    popomolos posted the 11/28/2017 at 05:01 PM
    j'espère pour toi qu'il te plaira car apparemment ce jeu divise...
    titou82 posted the 11/28/2017 at 05:03 PM
    Je préfère ma vie sociale. Au moins je n'ai pas d'escarres et de bouées de sauvetage
    bonanzaa posted the 11/28/2017 at 05:15 PM
    popomolos Pour le moment je dirais qu'on est dans du classique au niveau de l'histoire par contre les environnements de fou ( oui parfois la taille ça compte ) ...mais pas fan des personnages, trop stéréotypé je trouve et les voix mon dieu .
    airzoom posted the 11/28/2017 at 05:17 PM
    titou82 moi je préfère avoir ma vie social, jouer et avoir ma petite bouée mais sans les escarres
    tipik posted the 11/28/2017 at 05:36 PM
    Bonanzaa ok je savais pas que vous aviez les jeux avant chez nous. Tu pourra nous faire un ptit retour avant vendredi pour nous donner ton avis, ce serait sympa
