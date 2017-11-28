profile
Jeux Vidéo
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif > blog
Gang Beasts se date sur PS4
Le brawler Gang Beasts de Double Fine Productions sortira le 12 Decembre sur PS4.

    posted the 11/28/2017 at 03:38 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    kuroni posted the 11/28/2017 at 03:46 PM
    C'est mou.
    birmou posted the 11/28/2017 at 03:52 PM
    Putain ce jeu quoi depuis le temps que j'attends sa sortie sur consoles !
    spaulding posted the 11/28/2017 at 03:58 PM
    Ce jeu , c'est du pur fun en barre !
    Testé sur PC , franchement trop drôle! 

    Qu'ils l'adaptent sur Switch aussi , ça serai trop parfait
    diablo posted the 11/28/2017 at 04:06 PM
    ça à l'air fun, dommage je paierai pas le PS+ pour jouer qu'a ça, ça sortira sur ONE ou Switch ?
    slad posted the 11/28/2017 at 04:18 PM
    Enfin sur PS4, lourd! Des bonnes barres ce jeu
    terminagore posted the 11/28/2017 at 04:38 PM
    C'est quoi ce truc
    driver posted the 11/28/2017 at 05:13 PM
    So good.
