Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 4074
visites since opening : 4684150
guiguif > blog
Le jeu PS360 que j'aimerais revoir sur cette gen
Mais #Konami

Hardcops Uprising, dernier opus de la serie Contra et développé par Arc System Works, un chef d'oeuvre du run and gun malheureusement sorti uniquement qu'en demat (et comme on dit "fuck le demat") sur PS4 et One.

    posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:20 PM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    brun201 posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:23 PM
    Ouais mais bon bon nombre de jeu n"était pas en VFencore une fois , et GTA en premier donc j'ai un gout amere ..........
    birmou posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:24 PM
    Asura's Wrath !!!
    rockin posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:28 PM
    Moi une version HD boosté de F-Zero GX ... a défaut d'un nouvel épisode ou j'ai perdu espoir ...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:29 PM
    J'aimerais revoir Shenmue 1 et Skies of arcadia en hd y a beaucoup de jeux 128 qui méritent un comeback sur cette gen sans avoir de gros coup financier pour l'éditeur.

    rockin Ah !
    rockin posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:30 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Oh ! ?
    negan posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:30 PM
    brun201 Pose cette putain de bouteille
    suzukube posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:32 PM
    brun201 negan J'avoue, ça soit être du Neisson vieux !
    escobar posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:40 PM
    birmou comment j’avais kiffé
    killia posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:41 PM
    Un Metal Slug mais dopé aux stéroïdes et effet Shoot'em up. Je prends direct. Surtout pour la coop et la DA.

    Ps4 ou Switch qu'importe.
    kuroni posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:44 PM
    Oh yes ! J ai encore l OST sur mon phone. Ce jeu déboitait.
