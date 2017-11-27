home page
guiguif
Mais #Konami
Hardcops Uprising, dernier opus de la serie Contra et développé par Arc System Works, un chef d'oeuvre du run and gun malheureusement sorti uniquement qu'en demat (et comme on dit "fuck le demat") sur PS4 et One.
posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:20 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (10)
10
)
brun201
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 10:23 PM
Ouais mais bon bon nombre de jeu n"était pas en VFencore une fois , et GTA en premier donc j'ai un gout amere ..........
birmou
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 10:24 PM
Asura's Wrath !!!
rockin
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 10:28 PM
Moi une version HD boosté de F-Zero GX ... a défaut d'un nouvel épisode ou j'ai perdu espoir ...
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 10:29 PM
J'aimerais revoir Shenmue 1 et Skies of arcadia en hd y a beaucoup de jeux 128 qui méritent un comeback sur cette gen sans avoir de gros coup financier pour l'éditeur.
rockin
Ah !
rockin
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 10:30 PM
hijikatamayora13
Oh ! ?
negan
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 10:30 PM
brun201
Pose cette putain de bouteille
suzukube
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 10:32 PM
brun201
negan
J'avoue, ça soit être du Neisson vieux !
escobar
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 10:40 PM
birmou
comment j’avais kiffé
killia
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 10:41 PM
Un Metal Slug mais dopé aux stéroïdes et effet Shoot'em up. Je prends direct. Surtout pour la coop et la DA.
Ps4 ou Switch qu'importe.
kuroni
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 10:44 PM
Oh yes ! J ai encore l OST sur mon phone. Ce jeu déboitait.
Ps4 ou Switch qu'importe.