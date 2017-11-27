home page
profile
armando
articles :
52
visites since opening :
59798
VSP800 VS DX ROLAND TRIPHASÉ !!!
Bon finallement le vsp à t'il put convaincre ? Où le DX Roland la t'il atomisé ?
Question crucial quand meme !
Et c'est tout de suite !!!
posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:25 PM by
armando
armando
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 08:54 PM
Toute ressemblance avec des gueguerreux serait purement fortuite !!!
