name : Hitman
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : IO Interactive
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
solarr
solarr > blog
Hitman : le K.O Graphique
"it's not surprising that all of the graphical enhancements available in the Quality mode on the One X are absent on the Pro."

Selon Forbes,
Après Wolfenstein II, la PS4Pro subit un nouveau K.O Graphique en ayant des chutes de 20 fps, tout en n'atteignant jamais le 4K.



Bien entendu, cela n'est pas assez stimulant pour un achat compulsif (pour ma part).
J'attends Le jeu avec la DA stylistique qui fera pleurer dans les chaumières... et qui me fera me passer de mon PC.

J'hésite toujours entre une PS4Pro et une Switch. Attendons Nöel car les offres Sony du BFriday étaient une farce. Et pas seulement Sony, dans d'autres secteurs, rien de mémorable.

"In November they released a Game of the Year Edition of 2016’s episodic Hitman that’s enhanced for the Xbox One X. Digital Foundry took a look and found that, like it’s bald-headed protagonist, the One X enhanced version of Hitman is killer.

Play the way you want to play

Hitman has received universal praise for the almost unlimited options it gives players in how they approach its six assassination missions. Each mission is a well-designed sandbox that provides multiple routes to the target, and multiple ways to carry out the hit once you get there.

IO Interactive continued in this vein with their One X enhancement. The player is offered a choice between High Quality and High Framerate modes. High Quality runs the game in native 4K (3840 x 2160), and piles on enhanced graphics effects. Frame rate can be unlocked or locked at 30 fps. The High Framerate mode targets 60 fps with resolution set at 1440p.

Resolution and graphics quality

All console versions of the Game of the Year Edition of Hitman have been upgraded with a different color scheme and enhanced lighting. It’s a major improvement that produces a strikingly different looking game.

The High Quality mode on the One X with frame rate locked at 30 fps is the premier graphics version of the game. Hitman’s environments are rich with details that are seen at their best in native 4K. Textures, geometry and shadow quality are all enhanced which produces highly realistic-looking scenes. Texture filtering also gets a boost which allows details to be seen from further distances. Improved texture filtering is also present in the High Framerate mode.

IO Interactive further enhanced Quality mode with extensive use of parallax occlusion mapping which adds shadows to textures. When applied to textures such as cobbled streets or carved stone architectural decorations, parallax occlusion adds subtle 3D effects that can make an entire scene come alive.


The PS4 Pro version of Hitman comes in one flavor which is most similar to the One X’s Framerate mode.

The Game of the Year edition of Hitman looks very good on any console. On the One X, it's a visual feast.



Credit: Digital Foundry/YouTube
Frame rate comparison between the Xbox One X (right) 59fps and the PS4 Pro (left) 39fps

Performance

Quality mode on the One X runs at a steady 30 fps in most scenes when frame rate is locked. The Framerate mode shoots for 60 fps and achieves it much of the time, but not as often as the frame-rate locked Quality mode hits 30 fps.

Digital Foundry compared the Framerate mode with the unlocked Quality mode to see how the Quality mode’s native 4K and graphics enhancements impact frame rate. Running Hitman in all its visual splendor reduced frame rates between 15 and 30 fps in Digital Foundry’s tests.

Digital Foundry also compared the One X’s Framerate mode with performance on the Pro. Both versions ran with unlocked frame rates and resolution locked at 1440p. The result was a consistent decrease of 20 fps or more on the Pro compared to the One X. The One X achieved 60 fps much of the time while the Pro never got close. The difference between the two consoles is even more striking when you consider that the detail visible on textures extends deeper into the image on the One X.

The Marrakesh scenario is an exception to all these generalizations. In this scenario, Agent 47 walks through a market square that is packed with moving NPCs. Framerate mode on the One X sees frame rates dip as low as 50 fps. Frame rates also drop on the Pro, but the difference between the two consoles shrinks with the Pro coming within 10 fps of the One X at some points.



Credit: Digital Foundry/YouTube
The Game of the Year Edition of 'Hitman'.
Conclusion

The Xbox One X enhanced version of the Game of the Year edition of Hitman is stellar. Different modes allow players to choose whether they prefer high-quality graphics or fast frame rates, and the game on the One X is superior to all other console versions no matter which mode is chosen.

The enhanced version of Hitman is a graphics showcase for the One X. If you want to show people what the One X can do when's paired with a 4K HDR TV, show them this game
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kevinmurnane/2017/11/26/the-xbox-one-x-enhanced-version-of-hitman-is-a-graphics-knockout/#aa26df350116
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/27/2017 at 07:49 PM by solarr
    comments (17)
    shincloud posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:02 PM
    Non mais de toute manière comme j'ai déjà dis, tout les jeux multi seront supérieur X, c'est d'une logique...
    solarr posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:05 PM
    Shincloud d'accord avec toi. Mais Sony ment clairement sur la 4K. Sur les AAA, détails quasi à fond, elle en est tout simplement incapable.
    Moi, je m'en balek, je la considère parfaite comme une 1080p native pour ma TV Sony Full Hd
    dokou posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:06 PM
    Et donc ??? La Xbox One X est beaucoup plus puissante que la PS4 Pro donc article sans intérêt : le superior sont sur X comme ils l'étaient sur PS4 face à la One
    kayama posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:24 PM
    solarr heu non. Lorsque la Pro a été dévoilée officiellement au public, Mark Cerny l'a présentée comme une PS4 optimisée pour une meilleure qualité d'image sur les écrans 4k grâce notamment à la technique du checkerboard rendering. D'ailleurs l'architecture même de la console va dans ce sens puisque Sony a développé en interne une feature hardware permettant d'optimiser le rendu de cette technique.

    MS a été bien plus malhonnête en rabâchant son slogan ''true 4k sans concession" alors qu'au final, la machine propose énormément de jeux en sub 4k.
    skuldleif posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:28 PM
    La X est clairement ouf je vous invite a mater du offscreen sur vos ecran 1080p c'est magnifique,elle n'a rien a envier au pc elle a le 60fps quand c'est necessaire
    pour 500 e MS ont fait un vraie bijoux j'imagine meme pas la prochaine xbox
    go sur cette chaine vous verrez a quelle point elle est ouf
    https://www.youtube.com/user/VGES1/videos?disable_polymer=1
    kabuki posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:32 PM
    Je confirme la X c'est violent surtout avec les jeux qui ont des pack de textures HD... Ca devrait d'ailleurs etre la priorité de toute version X les textures
    gief posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:34 PM
    Moi ma priorité ce sont les jeux et tant qu'il n'y aura pas Street Fighter V sur One X, pour moi elle n'existe pas.
    dokou posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:35 PM
    gief
    walterwhite posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:42 PM
    C’est simple, je n’ai testé que FORZA 7 et HALO 5, le premier est claque nette et sans bavure, le second j’ai l’imp de jouer à un nouveau jeu. La X elle découpe sévère !
    misterpixel posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:48 PM
    Si RDR2 est optimisé de la sorte sur Pro je vais devoir songer à me la prendre cette X, mon meuble TV accueillera la totalité des consoles NG tant pis autant j'ai la patience d'attendre la PS5 pour l'instant car aucun tiers actuels peut me pousser à l'achat, mais RDR2 un jeu aussi ambitieux risque de créer un gap assez nette avec la Pro, autant le faire dans les meilleures conditions, puis bon c'est pas perdu de toute façon. et potentiellement Antem si il sort vraiment en 2018.
    solarr posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:52 PM
    Kayama de même, le grand public connaît à peine Mark Cerny.
    Le concret, c'est que les trailers sont estampillés "4K", alors qu'ils nenle sont pas.
    Le bullshit Sony est pire puisque la Pro propose énormément de titres dénués d'effet, quand ils ne sont qu'en réso bâtardes. C'est une Full HD native, avec du 1440p natif parfois, avec du checkerboarding qui n'est d'autre que de l'upscale amélioré...pfff.

    C.est pourquoi je n'achèterai pas de Pro tant qu'elle n'atteindra pas la barrière des 200 euros, son juste prix. Et on y est presque, car les sites marchands Suisses le proposent à 237 euros très récemment. Plus que noël !
    leonr4 posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:56 PM
    De toutes les façons que ça soit la Pro ou la X aucune des deux ne fait de la 4K native sur tous ses jeux, donc débat inutile. Après les sup v seront sur X bien évidemment vu sa supériorité technique.
    solarr posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:58 PM
    Leonr4 n'importe quoi ! l'article sur Hitman, c'est quoi si ce n'est pas natif ? natif, ce n'est ni dynamique, ni du checkerboarding
    solarr posted the 11/27/2017 at 09:00 PM
    Leonr4 pas sur tous les jeux, ok. Mais avantage au nombre à la plus puissante.
    solarr posted the 11/27/2017 at 09:01 PM
    skuldleif Kabuki Walterwhite je veux bien le croire.
    skuldleif posted the 11/27/2017 at 09:02 PM
    misterpixel je pense pas que yaura un gros gap entre One X et ps4 pro sur rdr 2 en dehors de la resolution ,les textures seront les meme comme le jeu ne sort pas sur pc il est possible qu'il n'y ai pas de "texture 4k"
    misterpixel posted the 11/27/2017 at 09:04 PM
    skuldleif On verra, si c'est pas lui ça sera Anthem ( fin, à condition que le jeu soit bien bien sûr ) voir juste pour PUBG si je vois que d'ici la sortie de RDR2 pas de nouvelle.
