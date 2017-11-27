Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
58
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
link49
324
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch : Nouvelles Images
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici des Images du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :

























Elle sont apparues sur le site japonais 4G. Attention cependant, en cliquant sur le lien, car certaines contiennent des possibles spoilers. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain…

Source : http://www.4gamer.net/games/368/G036837/20171122093/
    tags :
    posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:23 PM by link49
    comments (12)
    birmou posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:27 PM
    Mais t'as pas peur de te spoiler des trucs important en partageant autant d'images ?

    Perso je fais le vide depuis quelques semaines sinon gare a l'overdose

    En plus tu risque de te gacher quelques surprises.
    link49 posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:28 PM
    Birmou Ça me dérange pas personnellement les spoilers. Normalement, j'ai enlevé toutes celles qui pouvaient en contenir...
    rbz posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:29 PM
    attendez vous a une grosse durée de vie
    http://i.4cdn.org/v/1511788782788.png
    kuriringk posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:31 PM
    Propre
    captaintoad974 posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:31 PM
    cay moche
    guiguif posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:33 PM
    rbz aussi long que le X quoi
    rbz posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:33 PM
    je sais pas quel mec a compressé ces screen, mais c'est du grand art
    evilchris posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:35 PM
    rbz print screen de youtube en 480p
    rbz posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:37 PM
    guiguif oué sauf que le X te force a de la subquest ^pour accéder a la main quest, donc non c'est pas comparable
    greatteacheroni posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:39 PM
    Salut. Une info sur la fin de l’embargo ?
    kinox31 posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:41 PM
    Jy arriverais jamais avec ce chara design à vomir
    on est loin de Shulk ..
    simple sans
    koji posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:41 PM
    sa donne quand mm grave envie.
