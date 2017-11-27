home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
324
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch : Nouvelles Images
Xenoblade Chronicles
Voici des Images du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :
Elle sont apparues sur le site japonais 4G.
Attention cependant, en cliquant sur le lien, car certaines contiennent des possibles spoilers.
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain…
Source :
http://www.4gamer.net/games/368/G036837/20171122093/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/27/2017 at 04:23 PM by
link49
comments (
12
)
birmou
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 04:27 PM
Mais t'as pas peur de te spoiler des trucs important en partageant autant d'images ?
Perso je fais le vide depuis quelques semaines sinon gare a l'overdose
En plus tu risque de te gacher quelques surprises.
link49
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 04:28 PM
Birmou
Ça me dérange pas personnellement les spoilers. Normalement, j'ai enlevé toutes celles qui pouvaient en contenir...
rbz
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 04:29 PM
attendez vous a une grosse durée de vie
http://i.4cdn.org/v/1511788782788.png
kuriringk
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 04:31 PM
Propre
captaintoad974
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 04:31 PM
cay moche
guiguif
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 04:33 PM
rbz
aussi long que le X quoi
rbz
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 04:33 PM
je sais pas quel mec a compressé ces screen, mais c'est du grand art
evilchris
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 04:35 PM
rbz
print screen de youtube en 480p
rbz
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 04:37 PM
guiguif
oué sauf que le X te force a de la subquest ^pour accéder a la main quest, donc non c'est pas comparable
greatteacheroni
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 04:39 PM
Salut. Une info sur la fin de l’embargo ?
kinox31
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 04:41 PM
Jy arriverais jamais avec ce chara design à vomir
on est loin de Shulk ..
simple sans
koji
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 04:41 PM
sa donne quand mm grave envie.
