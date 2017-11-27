« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
CupHead
25
name : CupHead
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : Studio MDHR
genre : plates-formes
other versions : PC
nicolasgourry
88
nicolasgourry
Cuphead et DarkSouls = CupSouls !

NON OFFICIEL

NON OFFICIEL
    posted the 11/27/2017 at 09:42 AM by nicolasgourry
    laihho posted the 11/27/2017 at 09:46 AM
    setzergabbiani posted the 11/27/2017 at 09:51 AM
    octobar posted the 11/27/2017 at 09:55 AM
    ce mélange d'animation flash et d'animation traditionnelle. LOL.
    kurosama posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:01 AM
    Excellent
    lautrek posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:02 AM
    Cette compilation de clins d'oeil, même les persos jouables sont super bien trouvé.

Solaire

    Solaire
    lastboss posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:06 AM
    Kiffant
    raph64 posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:07 AM
    Faite qu'ils en fasse un jeu pour de vrai et je signe direct
    misterpixel posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:11 AM
    Sur Switch je prend !
    seganintendo posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:18 AM
    zanpa posted the 11/27/2017 at 10:18 AM
    il y aura forcement un mod sur pc pour cela
