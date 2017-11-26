profile
-35% de reduc sur myprotein
Il y a le black friday sur le site myprotein pour ceux que ça intéresse :

https://fr.myprotein.com/

Je me prend 7 pots de 1 kg de beurre de cacahuètes avec les -35%+fdp offert (26 euros de reduc)
    posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:58 PM by sussudio
    comments (4)
    ramses posted the 11/26/2017 at 11:01 PM
    t'aime tant le beurre d'arachide?
    ryadr posted the 11/26/2017 at 11:01 PM
    LOL le stock de beurre de cacahuètes sur Myprot, j'aurai tout lu ahah
    sussudio posted the 11/26/2017 at 11:04 PM
    ramses C'est économique et c'est une excellente sources de protéines et de bonnes graisses, parfait pour une diète ou reprendre le sport
    sussudio posted the 11/26/2017 at 11:16 PM
    ramses Mais j'en parlerai dans un article. Je me suis lancer un défi il y a quelques jour, ça risque d’être intéressant
