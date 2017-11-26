profile
all
Oui Yes Youpi !
On a gagné la coupe Davis ! Yes !
Bravo la france !



    posted the 11/26/2017 at 05:51 PM by musicforlife
    comments (9)
    axlrose posted the 11/26/2017 at 05:53 PM
    On dit pas merci a Tsonga, ce mec est une merde, merci a Lucas Pouille !
    musicforlife posted the 11/26/2017 at 05:54 PM
    axlrose : Lucas a tout déchiré ! Magistral !
    godson posted the 11/26/2017 at 05:57 PM
    16 ans d'attente pinaise
    shinz0 posted the 11/26/2017 at 05:58 PM
    Cool
    octobar posted the 11/26/2017 at 05:59 PM
    axlrose il a dû se mettre un max la pression Tsonga. C'est jamais facile, il faut pas grand chose pour craquer tu sais. Rien que le public déjà...
    zabuza posted the 11/26/2017 at 06:00 PM
    La Belgique méritait la première coupe de son histoire
    setzergabbiani posted the 11/26/2017 at 06:03 PM
    zabuza
    Pourquoi les Belges jouent au tennis avec des tournevis ?
    ... c'est pour gagner la Coupe Davis... oui je sais...
    thomass2 posted the 11/26/2017 at 06:25 PM
    zabuza apparemment non.
    kinox31 posted the 11/26/2017 at 06:33 PM
    setzergabbiani
