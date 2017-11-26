home page
musicforlife
Oui Yes Youpi !
On a gagné la coupe Davis ! Yes !
Bravo la france !
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/26/2017 at 05:51 PM by
musicforlife
comments (
9
)
axlrose
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 05:53 PM
On dit pas merci a Tsonga, ce mec est une merde, merci a Lucas Pouille !
musicforlife
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 05:54 PM
axlrose
: Lucas a tout déchiré ! Magistral !
godson
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 05:57 PM
16 ans d'attente pinaise
shinz0
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 05:58 PM
Cool
octobar
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 05:59 PM
axlrose
il a dû se mettre un max la pression Tsonga. C'est jamais facile, il faut pas grand chose pour craquer tu sais. Rien que le public déjà...
zabuza
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 06:00 PM
La Belgique méritait la première coupe de son histoire
setzergabbiani
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 06:03 PM
zabuza
Pourquoi les Belges jouent au tennis avec des tournevis ?
... c'est pour gagner la Coupe Davis... oui je sais...
thomass2
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 06:25 PM
zabuza
apparemment non.
kinox31
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 06:33 PM
setzergabbiani
