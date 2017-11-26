profile
Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
seb84
seb84
articles : 5
visites since opening : 8505
seb84 > blog
Reprise PS3 chez Micromania?
Bonsoir!
Savez vous précisement combien est reprise une PS3 slim 320 Go avec 1 manette pour l'achat d'une PS4?
Merci beaucoup
    posted the 11/26/2017 at 05:30 PM by seb84
    comments (2)
    sussudio posted the 11/26/2017 at 05:31 PM
    une misére
    torotoro59 posted the 11/26/2017 at 05:33 PM
    Garde la malheureux ils vont la prendre 10€ peut être 20
