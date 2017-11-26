« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Lost Sphear
name : Lost Sphear
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Tokyo RPG Factory
genre : RPG
other versions : PC PlayStation 4 -
nicolasgourry
[PS4/Switch] Lost Sphear sortira en boite ailleurs que sur la boutique online de Square-Enix

Date de sortie : 23 Janvier 2018
(jeu prévu aussi sur PC)

Jeu version Switch et Jeu version PS4.


PS : Pour les USA c'est pas encore le cas...
    posted the 11/26/2017 at 01:12 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    guiguif posted the 11/26/2017 at 01:13 PM
    C'est plutot "Lost Sphear sortira en boite ailleurs que sur la boutique online de Square-Enix" car il a toujours été prevu que ça sorte en boite chez nous mais exclusivement sur le shop de SE.
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/26/2017 at 01:14 PM
    guiguif voilà modifié.
    guiguif posted the 11/26/2017 at 01:14 PM
    (pis ya pas que la version Switch)
    fiveagainstone posted the 11/26/2017 at 01:15 PM
    La démo ne me pas emballée du tout, non merci.
    Et je ne parle même pas du prix, plus cher que Xeno 2
    hayatevibritania posted the 11/26/2017 at 01:20 PM
    Cool, vais pouvoir le prendre quand il sera trouvable à 10€
