Guide d'achat moyen budget Noël 2017
BackBeat Pro 2 199€
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge 469€
Acer Predator 17X 2984€
LG 55C7V 2138€
Cabasse MT32 Antigua 249€
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1To 299€
Adata P20000D PowerBank 34€
posted the 11/26/2017 at 12:30 PM by
gief
comments (
7
)
obi69
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 12:35 PM
Wait...What?! XD
ioop
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 01:10 PM
Adata P20000D PowerBank c'est top ? ou plus partir sur du Xioami?
gief
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 01:13 PM
ioop
La Adata c'est le top
ldogamer76
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 01:16 PM
Moyen budget
ioop
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 01:16 PM
gief
je ne connais pas cette marque, ça ne pose pas de problème pour embarquer ça dans l'avion ? je pars en janvier et je cherche 1 powerbank
gief
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 01:17 PM
ioop
Dans les avions c'est interdit peu importe la marque il me semble, mieux vaut éviter les batteries externes.
ioop
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 01:19 PM
gief
mais en soute c'est ok? (air china)
je vais voir concernant ce modèle ...
je vais voir concernant ce modèle ...