Guide d'achat moyen budget Noël 2017
BackBeat Pro 2 199€


Samsung Galaxy S7 edge 469€


Acer Predator 17X 2984€


LG 55C7V 2138€


Cabasse MT32 Antigua 249€


Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1To 299€


Adata P20000D PowerBank 34€
    posted the 11/26/2017 at 12:30 PM by gief
    comments (7)
    obi69 posted the 11/26/2017 at 12:35 PM
    Wait...What?! XD
    ioop posted the 11/26/2017 at 01:10 PM
    Adata P20000D PowerBank c'est top ? ou plus partir sur du Xioami?
    gief posted the 11/26/2017 at 01:13 PM
    ioop La Adata c'est le top
    ldogamer76 posted the 11/26/2017 at 01:16 PM
    Moyen budget
    ioop posted the 11/26/2017 at 01:16 PM
    gief je ne connais pas cette marque, ça ne pose pas de problème pour embarquer ça dans l'avion ? je pars en janvier et je cherche 1 powerbank
    gief posted the 11/26/2017 at 01:17 PM
    ioop Dans les avions c'est interdit peu importe la marque il me semble, mieux vaut éviter les batteries externes.
    ioop posted the 11/26/2017 at 01:19 PM
    gief mais en soute c'est ok? (air china)
    je vais voir concernant ce modèle ...
