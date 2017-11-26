profile
Guide d'achat de Noël 2017
Sony WH-1000XM2 379€


Samsung Galaxy S8 649€


Gigabyte Aero 15 X 2599€


Panasonic TX-65EZ950 4490€


KEF LS50 Wireless 2000€


Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 370€

X-Moove Powergo Flash 15 000 69€
    posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:49 AM by gief
    comments (4)
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:52 AM
    Panasonic TX-65EZ950 4490€ :
    palan posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:53 AM
    Je me suis pris la ps4 pro sur amazon allemagne a 290euros avec les frais de port.(la blanche)
    gief posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:55 AM
    nicolasgourry Guide d'achat pour les riches.

    palan La chance!
    gief posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:57 AM
    J'ai juste la batterie externe, les KEF LS50 Wireless et la PS4 Pro dans ce guide d'achat.
