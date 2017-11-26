home page
Guide d'achat de Noël 2017
Sony WH-1000XM2 379€
Samsung Galaxy S8 649€
Gigabyte Aero 15 X 2599€
Panasonic TX-65EZ950 4490€
KEF LS50 Wireless 2000€
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 370€
X-Moove Powergo Flash 15 000 69€
posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:49 AM by
gief
comments (
4
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:52 AM
Panasonic TX-65EZ950 4490€
:
palan
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:53 AM
Je me suis pris la ps4 pro sur amazon allemagne a 290euros avec les frais de port.(la blanche)
gief
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:55 AM
nicolasgourry
Guide d'achat pour les riches.
palan
La chance!
gief
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:57 AM
J'ai juste la batterie externe, les KEF LS50 Wireless et la PS4 Pro dans ce guide d'achat.
