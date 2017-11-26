« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Licence sur console / Avis


Vos 3 licences préférées ?
La licence que vous n'aimez pas ?


Vos 3 licences préférées ?
La licence que vous n'aimez pas ?


Vos 3 licences préférées ?
La licence que vous n'aimez pas ?
    posted the 11/26/2017 at 09:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (22)
    kabuki posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:03 AM
    Nintendo:Mother, Metroid, Golden sun
    j'aimes pas: Pokemon

    Sony:Siren, ore no shikabane, Demon's souls
    j'aimes pas: GT

    Microsoft: Halo, Alan wake, Gears of war
    j'aimes pas: Forza
    captaintoad974 posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:03 AM
    Nintendo :

    Fire Emblem
    Xenoblade
    Zelda

    Sony

    Gravity Rush
    Legend of Dragoon
    Uncharted

    Microsoft

    Lulz, aucune.
    misterpixel posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:04 AM
    Nintendo :

    Aime :

    - Luigi Mansion
    - Mario Kart
    - Zelda ( Uniquement BOTW )

    Aime pas :

    - Kirby
    - Metroid
    - Arms

    PlayStation :

    Aime :

    - The Last of us
    - Uncharted
    - Bloodborne

    Aime pas :

    - Beyond two soul
    - Knack
    - Heavy Rain

    Microsoft :

    Aime

    - Forza Horizon
    - Left 4 Dead
    - Ori

    Aime pas :

    - Crackdown
    - Ryse
    - Super Lucky Tales
    minbox posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:07 AM
    Nintendo : Zelda, Animal Crossing, Mario
    J'aime pas : Pokémon

    Sony : The Last Of Us, The Order 1886, God of War...

    Tout est bon du côté de Sony

    Microsoft : Halo, Halo, Halo
    J'aime pas : Gears of War
    shinz0 posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:11 AM
    Nintendo :

    Mario
    Zelda
    Metroid

    Smash Bros

    Sony :

    Uncharted
    The Last of Us
    Horizon Zero Dawn

    PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royal

    Microsoft :

    Halo
    Ori

    Gears of War
    Crackdown
    misterpixel posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:11 AM
    minbox Honte à moi j'ai pas mis GOW

    Mais honte à toi d'avoir mis The order 1886 devant bon nombre de jeux
    gief posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:11 AM
    Nintendo: F-Zero, Donkey Kong, Mario Kart.

    Je n'aime pas tout le reste.

    PlayStation: The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted.

    J'aime tout chez PlayStation.

    Microsoft: Il n'y a strictement rien que j'aime chez eux et il n'y a rien qui me fait envie.

    PC: Left 4 Dead, GTA, Dead Rising.

    Je n'aime pas les MMO, les RTS et les simulation d'avions.
    anakaris posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:13 AM
    Playstation
    J'aime: God of War, Uncharted, Ratchet & Clank (j'aurais bien mis Crash Bandicoot mais si on considère que ça n'appartient plus à Sony, voilà...)
    J'aime pas: inFamous, les jeux de David Cage...

    Nintendo
    J'aime: The Legend of Zelda (sauf Breath of the Wild ), Metroid, Donkey Kong
    J'aime pas: Mario ... (hormis Super Mario World et Sunshine)

    Microsoft
    J'aime: HALO, Forza Horizon (surtout le 3, bordel), Age of Empire (hé oui, ça leur appartient, faut pas oublier ! )
    J'aime pas: Gears of War, Crackdown
    jenicris posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:14 AM
    Nintendo: F-Zero, Mario, Starfox
    J'aime pas: Pokémon, Kirby

    Sony: God of War, The Last of Us, Gran Turismo
    J'aime pas: Knack

    Microsoft: Alan Wake, Halo, Forza Horizon
    J'aime pas: Gears of War, Crackdown
    magium posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:14 AM
    J'aime chez Nintendo Zelda/Pokémon/F-zero
    J'aime pas: Il n'y a rien que je déteste vraiment chez Nintendo

    Chez Sony
    J'aime : Jak & Daxter/ Gravity Rush/Gran Turismo (J'aime bien Freedom Wars aussi xD )
    J'aime pas:Unit 13

    Chez Microsoft:
    J'aime: Age Of Empire/Halo/Fable
    J'aime pas: Gears Of War ( c'est plutôt que c'est pas mon type de jeu)
    sora78 posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:15 AM
    Nintendo :
    1) Zelda, Kirby, Pokémon
    2) Donkey Kong, Yoshi, Pikmin

    Playstation
    1) The Last Of Us, God Of War, Dark Cloud, Les Souls, Ratchet & Clank, Patapon...
    2) Knack, Gran Turismo, Resistance

    Microsoft :
    1) Ori, Minecraft, Age of Empire
    2) Gears Of War, Halo, Forza MotorSport, Crackdown,...
    shanks posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:16 AM
    Nintendo
    Mario
    Zelda
    Mario Kart

    1-2 Switch

    Sony
    The Last of Us
    God of War
    Ratchet & Clanck

    Knack

    Microsoft
    Fable
    Gears of War
    Forza Horizon

    Crackdown, et potentiellement Halo sauf si les choses changent
    hyoga57 posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:18 AM
    Nintendo :

    J'aime :

    Fire Emblem

    Metroid

    Xenoblade

    J'aime pas :

    Pikmin

    Pokémom

    Smash Bros

    Sony :

    J'aime :

    Alundra

    Legend of Legaia

    Wild Arms

    J'aime pas :

    InFamous

    Killzone

    Knack

    Microsoft :

    J'aime :

    Alan Wake

    Forza Horizon

    Infinite Undiscovery

    J'aime pas :

    Crackdown

    Fable

    Gears of War
    revans posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:20 AM
    Nintendo :
    1) Mario,donkey kong, pokemon
    2) Yoshi, Pikmin

    Playstation
    1) Ratchet & Clank, until dawn, god of war
    2) Nioh, bloodborn, horizon

    Microsoft :
    1) Ori, Fable, Halo, Gears
    2) blue dragon, lost odyssey
    roivas posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:24 AM
    Nintendo: (dur de se limiter à 3 avec eux :x)
    J'aime
    - Zelda
    - Fire Emblem
    - Xeno
    J'aime pas
    - Nintendogs

    Microsoft
    J'aime
    - Lost Odyssey
    - Gears of War
    - Quantum Break
    J'aime pas
    - Forza

    Sony
    J'aime
    - The last of us
    - Patapon
    - j'ai pas de 3ème :x
    J'aime pas
    - GT
    minbox posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:24 AM
    misterpixel c'est un crime d'apprécier The Order 1886 out tu suis le mouvement de ceux qui bashent le jeu pour faire bien ?
    J'ai surkiffé cette nouvelle IP et je l'ai toujours assumé, pour moi c'est une très bonne nouvelle licence qui a des défauts (comme chaque jeux) mais qui seront corrigés dans la suite actuellement en développement.
    Et j'ai pas mis The Order devant d'autres licences Sony, c'est que chez eux c'est bombes sur bombes donc difficile de donner un classement.
    biboys posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:28 AM
    Play :
    Resident evil
    The last of us
    Uncharted

    J'aime pas :
    Spiderman
    Killzone
    Ratchet

    Nintendo :
    Zelda
    Mario
    Pokemon

    J'aime pas :
    Xenoblade
    Metroid
    Fire emblem

    Microsoft:
    Halo
    Gears
    Alan wake

    J'aime pas:
    Forza
    Fable
    Ori
    cajp45 posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:31 AM
    Nintendo
    mes 3 licences préférées:
    1) Advence war
    2) Mario kart
    3) New Super Mario

    celle que je n'aime pas:
    smash bros (j'y comprend rien)

    Sony
    mes 3 licences préférées:
    1) The last of us
    2) God of War
    3) heavy rain

    celle que je n'aime pas:
    Gran Turismo

    Microsoft
    mes 3 licences préférées:
    1) Halo
    2) Halo Wars
    3) Ori

    celle que je n'aime pas:
    Phantom Dust
    amario posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:31 AM
    Nintendo :

    Xeno
    Zelda
    Metroid

    kirby

    Sony :

    God of War
    The Last of Us


    Uncharted

    Microsoft :

    PGR
    Gears of War


    Halo
    barberousse posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:32 AM
    Nintendo:
    Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong.
    Pokemon, Animal Crossing, Nintendogs.

    Sony:
    God of War, Bloodborne, The last of us.
    Socom, Warhawk, Playstation all star.

    Microsoft:
    Cuphead, Ori, Forza Horizon.
    Crackdown, Halo wars, Minecraft.
    sardinecannibale posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:42 AM
    Nintendo :
    Mario, Zelda, Pokémon

    Je n'aime pas... le fait qu'ils aient "racheté" Project Zero

    Sony :
    Siren, Dark Cloud, ICO

    Je n'aime pas Uncharted.

    Microsoft :
    Ori, Cuphead

    Je n'aime pas Minecraft
    fly24 posted the 11/26/2017 at 10:56 AM
    nintendo
    1/metroid
    2/eternal darkness
    3/fire emblem
