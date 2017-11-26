home page
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
kisukesan
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
kyojoueur
,
carapuce
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
nicolasgourry
Licence sur console / Avis
Vos 3 licences préférées ?
La licence que vous n'aimez pas ?
Vos 3 licences préférées ?
La licence que vous n'aimez pas ?
Vos 3 licences préférées ?
La licence que vous n'aimez pas ?
posted the 11/26/2017 at 09:55 AM by nicolasgourry
kabuki
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:03 AM
Nintendo:Mother, Metroid, Golden sun
j'aimes pas: Pokemon
Sony:Siren, ore no shikabane, Demon's souls
j'aimes pas: GT
Microsoft: Halo, Alan wake, Gears of war
j'aimes pas: Forza
captaintoad974
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:03 AM
Nintendo :
Fire Emblem
Xenoblade
Zelda
Sony
Gravity Rush
Legend of Dragoon
Uncharted
Microsoft
Lulz, aucune.
misterpixel
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:04 AM
Nintendo
:
Aime :
- Luigi Mansion
- Mario Kart
- Zelda ( Uniquement BOTW )
Aime pas :
- Kirby
- Metroid
- Arms
PlayStation
:
Aime :
- The Last of us
- Uncharted
- Bloodborne
Aime pas :
- Beyond two soul
- Knack
- Heavy Rain
Microsoft
:
Aime
- Forza Horizon
- Left 4 Dead
- Ori
Aime pas
:
- Crackdown
- Ryse
- Super Lucky Tales
minbox
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:07 AM
Nintendo : Zelda, Animal Crossing, Mario
J'aime pas : Pokémon
Sony : The Last Of Us, The Order 1886, God of War...
Tout est bon du côté de Sony
Microsoft : Halo, Halo, Halo
J'aime pas : Gears of War
shinz0
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:11 AM
Nintendo :
Mario
Zelda
Metroid
Smash Bros
Sony :
Uncharted
The Last of Us
Horizon Zero Dawn
PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royal
Microsoft :
Halo
Ori
Gears of War
Crackdown
misterpixel
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:11 AM
minbox
Honte à moi j'ai pas mis GOW
Mais honte à toi d'avoir mis The order 1886 devant bon nombre de jeux
gief
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:11 AM
Nintendo:
F-Zero, Donkey Kong, Mario Kart.
Je n'aime pas tout le reste.
PlayStation:
The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted.
J'aime tout chez PlayStation.
Microsoft:
Il n'y a strictement rien que j'aime chez eux et il n'y a rien qui me fait envie.
PC:
Left 4 Dead, GTA, Dead Rising.
Je n'aime pas les MMO, les RTS et les simulation d'avions.
anakaris
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:13 AM
Playstation
J'aime:
God of War, Uncharted, Ratchet & Clank (j'aurais bien mis Crash Bandicoot mais si on considère que ça n'appartient plus à Sony, voilà...)
J'aime pas:
inFamous, les jeux de David Cage...
Nintendo
J'aime:
The Legend of Zelda (sauf Breath of the Wild
), Metroid, Donkey Kong
J'aime pas:
Mario ... (hormis Super Mario World et Sunshine)
Microsoft
J'aime:
HALO, Forza Horizon (surtout le 3, bordel), Age of Empire (hé oui, ça leur appartient, faut pas oublier ! )
J'aime pas:
Gears of War, Crackdown
jenicris
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:14 AM
Nintendo: F-Zero, Mario, Starfox
J'aime pas: Pokémon, Kirby
Sony: God of War, The Last of Us, Gran Turismo
J'aime pas: Knack
Microsoft: Alan Wake, Halo, Forza Horizon
J'aime pas: Gears of War, Crackdown
magium
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:14 AM
J'aime chez Nintendo Zelda/Pokémon/F-zero
J'aime pas: Il n'y a rien que je déteste vraiment chez Nintendo
Chez Sony
J'aime : Jak & Daxter/ Gravity Rush/Gran Turismo (J'aime bien Freedom Wars aussi xD )
J'aime pas:Unit 13
Chez Microsoft:
J'aime: Age Of Empire/Halo/Fable
J'aime pas: Gears Of War ( c'est plutôt que c'est pas mon type de jeu)
sora78
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:15 AM
Nintendo :
1) Zelda, Kirby, Pokémon
2) Donkey Kong, Yoshi, Pikmin
Playstation
1) The Last Of Us, God Of War, Dark Cloud, Les Souls, Ratchet & Clank, Patapon...
2) Knack, Gran Turismo, Resistance
Microsoft :
1) Ori, Minecraft, Age of Empire
2) Gears Of War, Halo, Forza MotorSport, Crackdown,...
shanks
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:16 AM
Nintendo
Mario
Zelda
Mario Kart
1-2 Switch
Sony
The Last of Us
God of War
Ratchet & Clanck
Knack
Microsoft
Fable
Gears of War
Forza Horizon
Crackdown, et potentiellement Halo sauf si les choses changent
hyoga57
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:18 AM
Nintendo :
J'aime :
Fire Emblem
Metroid
Xenoblade
J'aime pas :
Pikmin
Pokémom
Smash Bros
Sony :
J'aime :
Alundra
Legend of Legaia
Wild Arms
J'aime pas :
InFamous
Killzone
Knack
Microsoft :
J'aime :
Alan Wake
Forza Horizon
Infinite Undiscovery
J'aime pas :
Crackdown
Fable
Gears of War
revans
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:20 AM
Nintendo :
1) Mario,donkey kong, pokemon
2) Yoshi, Pikmin
Playstation
1) Ratchet & Clank, until dawn, god of war
2) Nioh, bloodborn, horizon
Microsoft :
1) Ori, Fable, Halo, Gears
2) blue dragon, lost odyssey
roivas
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:24 AM
Nintendo
: (dur de se limiter à 3 avec eux :x)
J'aime
- Zelda
- Fire Emblem
- Xeno
J'aime pas
- Nintendogs
Microsoft
J'aime
- Lost Odyssey
- Gears of War
- Quantum Break
J'aime pas
- Forza
Sony
J'aime
- The last of us
- Patapon
- j'ai pas de 3ème :x
J'aime pas
- GT
minbox
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:24 AM
misterpixel
c'est un crime d'apprécier The Order 1886 out tu suis le mouvement de ceux qui bashent le jeu pour faire bien ?
J'ai surkiffé cette nouvelle IP et je l'ai toujours assumé, pour moi c'est une très bonne nouvelle licence qui a des défauts (comme chaque jeux) mais qui seront corrigés dans la suite actuellement en développement.
Et j'ai pas mis The Order devant d'autres licences Sony, c'est que chez eux c'est bombes sur bombes donc difficile de donner un classement.
biboys
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:28 AM
Play :
Resident evil
The last of us
Uncharted
J'aime pas :
Spiderman
Killzone
Ratchet
Nintendo :
Zelda
Mario
Pokemon
J'aime pas :
Xenoblade
Metroid
Fire emblem
Microsoft:
Halo
Gears
Alan wake
J'aime pas:
Forza
Fable
Ori
cajp45
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:31 AM
Nintendo
mes 3 licences préférées:
1) Advence war
2) Mario kart
3) New Super Mario
celle que je n'aime pas:
smash bros (j'y comprend rien)
Sony
mes 3 licences préférées:
1) The last of us
2) God of War
3) heavy rain
celle que je n'aime pas:
Gran Turismo
Microsoft
mes 3 licences préférées:
1) Halo
2) Halo Wars
3) Ori
celle que je n'aime pas:
Phantom Dust
amario
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:31 AM
Nintendo :
Xeno
Zelda
Metroid
kirby
Sony :
God of War
The Last of Us
Uncharted
Microsoft :
PGR
Gears of War
Halo
barberousse
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:32 AM
Nintendo:
Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong.
Pokemon, Animal Crossing, Nintendogs.
Sony:
God of War, Bloodborne, The last of us.
Socom, Warhawk, Playstation all star.
Microsoft:
Cuphead, Ori, Forza Horizon.
Crackdown, Halo wars, Minecraft.
sardinecannibale
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:42 AM
Nintendo :
Mario, Zelda, Pokémon
Je n'aime pas... le fait qu'ils aient "racheté" Project Zero
Sony :
Siren, Dark Cloud, ICO
Je n'aime pas Uncharted.
Microsoft :
Ori, Cuphead
Je n'aime pas Minecraft
fly24
posted
the 11/26/2017 at 10:56 AM
nintendo
1/metroid
2/eternal darkness
3/fire emblem
