Playstation 4 pro : promos Boulanger
Si vous désirez découvrir la Playstation 4 Pro, Boulanger propose des offres sur plusieurs packs qui pourraient éventuellement vous intéresser en cette période de fin d'année.





-La Playstation 4 pro 1 To + Qui es-tu ? est à 349,99€au lieu de 399,99€.
https://www.boulanger.com/ref/1100193

-La Playstation 4 pro 1 To + 2ème manette est à 389,99€ au lieu de 439,99€.
https://www.boulanger.com/ref/1100173

-La Playstation 4 pro 1To + FIFA 18 est à 399€ au lieu de 449,99€.
https://www.boulanger.com/ref/1098561


Boulanger - http://www.boulanger.com/c/console-playstation-4
    posted the 11/25/2017 at 08:10 PM by obi2kanobi
    comments (5)
    milk posted the 11/25/2017 at 08:13 PM
    J ai refourgué ma ps4 classic de plus de 3 ans d age et un jeu (womfenstein 2 ) et j ai eu la pro a 150 balle. Bonne operation au finale.
    obi2kanobi posted the 11/25/2017 at 08:15 PM
    milk Balèze l'affaire quand même.
    misterpixel posted the 11/25/2017 at 08:21 PM
    milk C'est de toute façon que mieux pour toi aussi si tu envisgages de prendre une PS5 plusbt tard, la reprise sera que meilleure.
    milk posted the 11/25/2017 at 08:30 PM
    obi2kanobi J ai du bataillé avec le vendeur le mec par 2 fois a essayé de m entuber. 1ere fois il me ramene un pack fifa 2 manette en faisant style il reste plus de pack simple. 2eme fois il me fait style pour etre a 149 faut ramener une slim 1to. Apres lui avoir fait lire 3 ou 4 fois leur offre il a capitulé mais il m a bien emmerdé. Sans compter leur foutue garantie qu ils veulent refourguer. Bref sont pres a tout pour te faire raquer plus que le truc de base.
    milk posted the 11/25/2017 at 08:31 PM
    Escromania j ai oublié de preciser.
