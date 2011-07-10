profile
Dark Souls
name : Dark Souls
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : From Software
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 10/07/2011
us release date : 10/04/2011
japanese release date : 09/22/2011
other versions : PlayStation 3
official website : http://www.fromsoftware.jp/darksouls/
kadaj68800
kadaj68800
kadaj68800 > blog
Cup souls
Quand le graphisme de Cuphead se mélange à un Soul ca donne ca !
Praise the cup !!

    posted the 11/25/2017 at 07:31 PM by kadaj68800
    comments (3)
    zanpa posted the 11/25/2017 at 07:35 PM
    NEED
    shinz0 posted the 11/25/2017 at 07:41 PM
    Trop bien fait
    obi69 posted the 11/25/2017 at 08:04 PM
    Putain mais c'est magique! O.O
