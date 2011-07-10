home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
15
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
battossai
,
sephiroth07
,
artornass
,
foxstep
,
keka
,
fleauriant
,
ykarin
,
e3payne
,
uta
,
640509040147
,
genzzo
,
momotaros
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
kurosama
name :
Dark Souls
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
From Software
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
oui
european release date :
10/07/2011
us release date :
10/04/2011
japanese release date :
09/22/2011
other versions :
PlayStation 3
official website :
http://www.fromsoftware.jp/darksouls/
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
arngrim
,
fullbuster
,
diablass59
,
milo42
,
gat
,
shiranui
,
tvirus
,
negan
,
momotaros
kadaj68800
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
8
visites since opening :
9236
kadaj68800
> blog
Cup souls
Quand le graphisme de Cuphead se mélange à un Soul ca donne ca !
Praise the cup !!
tags :
bonheur de masochiste
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/25/2017 at 07:31 PM by
kadaj68800
comments (
3
)
zanpa
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 07:35 PM
NEED
shinz0
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 07:41 PM
Trop bien fait
obi69
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 08:04 PM
Putain mais c'est magique! O.O
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo