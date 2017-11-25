Nous arrivons en décembre, le Black Friday fait fureur et j'ai une question à vous poser, quel jeu attendez-vous le plus par plateforme en 2018 ?
Un seul choix possible et très difficile vu l'année solide qui se profile à l'horizon !
Pour ma part :
Une liste non-exaustive de jeux annoncés et qui sortent ou ont une chance de sortir en 2018 :
Monster Hunter World
Dissidia FInal Fantasy NT
Dragon Quest XI
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
DQ Builders 2
Kingdom Hearts III
Red Dead Redemption II
Dragon Ball FighterZ
God Of War
Spiderman
Detroit Become Human
Shadow Of The Colossus
Yakuza 6
Ni No Kuni II
Hokuto Ga Gotoku
Ace Combat 7
Left Alive
Project Octopath Traveler
Shin Megami Tensei V
Metroid Prime 4
Pokémon Switch
No More Heroes Travis Strike Again
Kirby : Star Allies
Fire Emblem Switch
Sea Of Thieves
OddWorld SoulStorm
Far Cry 5
A Way Out
Metro Exodus
The Last Night
Vampyr
Indivisible
Anthem
Kingdom Come Delivrance
Switch : Pokémon 8G
Monster Hunter XX HD
Dissidia Monster Hunter , Monster Hunter Builder , Monster Hunter Heroes
Switch : on a pas tout vu mais pour l'instant SMTV
Et PC, Ori 2 je dirais.
xbox : la VR
Ps4 : God of war
Bon aller:
PS4 - GOD OF WAR
PC ( car pas de Xbox ) - Ori 2
Switch - Aucun jeu d'annoncé ou presque, difficile de se positionner donc.
Xbox/PC : Ori 2
Switch : Metroid Prime 4 ? Pokémon Switch ?
- Vita = 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
- Switch = Trop vague en l'état mais en ne tenant compte que de ce qui est sur de sortir en 2018 je dirais Project Octopath.
Gears 5
Metroid 4
Switch: Octopath Traveler
Vita: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
PC: Eastward
PC - Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
Switch - Project Octopath Traveler
Smartphone : Terra Battle 2 en version fini !
Mon souhait (Annonce) un JRPG de Mistwalker sur Switch (TB)
Switch : Fire Emblem
Oh mais oui un MH Musou !! Ca serait le pied !
roxloud Le pire c'est que je serais capable de les acheter
sora78 Monster Hunter Warriors
God Of War
Spiderman
Detroit Become Human
Days Gone (à confirmer)
Yakuza 6
Ni No Kuni II
Left Alive
Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X
Crackdown 3 Xbox One X
God Of War 4 PS4 Pro
Spiderman PS4 Pro
jenicris les exclues ,les tiers,RDR2 le messie ca bombarde de partout
Switch : Octopath Travelers
Japan Rules !
Switch -> metroid/project bouillie octopath
Xbox -> State of decay 2/ élite dangerous VR
Mais il y en a bien plus
Switch: No More Heroes ou Smash bros Wii U Deluxe
Pc -> Kingdom Come Deliverance
Je pense à :
Soulcalibur Musou
Street Fighter Musou
Pokémon Musou
Persona Musou
Kingdom hearts 3 : ps4 ou OneX
Monster Hunter OneX
God of War : Ps4
Que des suites pour l'instant un peu triste...
Ps4 -> The last of us 2
Switch -> Metroid Prime 4
Xbox -> Plus d'exclu donc plus de jeu...
PC -> Ori 2
Switch : SMT V
Xbox One : J'ai pas la console mais comme il est multiplateforme je pense KH3 compte ici aussi
PS4 : GOW4,Dissidia,DQXI
Switch : NMHTT
3DS : DQXI,DBH
switch : rien car on a pas de visibilité pour 2018
Switch : Un vrai Pokémon, Un rpg de grande envergure.
Xbox one : une surprise ?
Xbox sea of thieves
switch: heu je sais pas ce qui sort
Xbox one: Ori 2
Switch: Metroid prime 4
3DS: Yookaï watch 3
C'est con mais un Star Wars musous ça l'aurait trop fait !!! Mais EA ont la quasi exclues sur les adaptation de la licence.
Sinon vue que y'a déjà Dinasty 9 qui va arriver chez nous , sans oublier le suivit de FE Warriors , je sais pas trop ce qu'ils pourraient nous sortir.
Bon je sens le Hyrule Warriors Deluxe gros comme un camion vue qu'ils ont récemment refourguer 3 musous d'un coup.
Ensuite pour les jeux sans date, Death Stranding et TLOU2, le trio magique quoi.
PS4 Pro: Yakuza 6
Switch: Travis Strike Again