profile
Jeux Vidéo
231
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
sora78
67
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 548
visites since opening : 690537
sora78 > blog
all
LE jeu que vous attendez le plus pour 2018 par plateforme ?
Divers

Bonsoir Gamekyo !

Nous arrivons en décembre, le Black Friday fait fureur et j'ai une question à vous poser, quel jeu attendez-vous le plus par plateforme en 2018 ?

Un seul choix possible et très difficile vu l'année solide qui se profile à l'horizon !

Pour ma part :






Une liste non-exaustive de jeux annoncés et qui sortent ou ont une chance de sortir en 2018 :

Monster Hunter World
Dissidia FInal Fantasy NT
Dragon Quest XI
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
DQ Builders 2
Kingdom Hearts III
Red Dead Redemption II
Dragon Ball FighterZ
God Of War
Spiderman
Detroit Become Human
Shadow Of The Colossus
Yakuza 6
Ni No Kuni II
Hokuto Ga Gotoku
Ace Combat 7
Left Alive
Project Octopath Traveler
Shin Megami Tensei V
Metroid Prime 4
Pokémon Switch
No More Heroes Travis Strike Again
Kirby : Star Allies
Fire Emblem Switch
Sea Of Thieves

OddWorld SoulStorm
Far Cry 5
A Way Out
Metro Exodus
The Last Night
Vampyr
Indivisible
Anthem
Kingdom Come Delivrance

/ - 0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:44 PM by sora78
    comments (48)
    gamergunz posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:46 PM
    PS4 : Kingdom Hearts 3
    Switch : Pokémon 8G
    birmou posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:46 PM
    Monster Hunter World
    Monster Hunter XX HD

    Dissidia Monster Hunter , Monster Hunter Builder , Monster Hunter Heroes
    jenicris posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:47 PM
    PS4 : God of War/KH3 je peux pas les départager.

    Switch : on a pas tout vu mais pour l'instant SMTV

    Et PC, Ori 2 je dirais.
    kabuki posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:47 PM
    switch :Metroid prime 4 ou SMT V
    xbox : la VR
    Ps4 : God of war
    misterpixel posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:47 PM
    Arrêtez de nous faire ce supplice de choisir un seul jeu à chaque fois surtout quand on connait l'année 2018 qui se profile ru:

    Bon aller:

    PS4 - GOD OF WAR

    PC ( car pas de Xbox ) - Ori 2

    Switch - Aucun jeu d'annoncé ou presque, difficile de se positionner donc.
    gief posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:48 PM
    Pour la PS4 j'en ai au moins 4, pour le reste rien du tout.
    birdgameful posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:48 PM
    PS4 : Spiderman ou God Of War
    Xbox/PC : Ori 2
    Switch : Metroid Prime 4 ? Pokémon Switch ?
    sonilka posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:49 PM
    - PS4 = Kingdom Hearts 3
    - Vita = 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
    - Switch = Trop vague en l'état mais en ne tenant compte que de ce qui est sur de sortir en 2018 je dirais Project Octopath.
    seganintendo posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:49 PM
    Gow
    Gears 5
    Metroid 4
    roxloud posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:51 PM
    birmou
    skuldleif posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:54 PM
    du coup niveau exclue AAA pour 2018 cest SOD2/C3/SOT/Halo6/FH4 vs gow/detroit/spiderman c'est ca?
    sora78 posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:57 PM
    birmou On parie sur quel Musou pour 2018 ?
    iglooo posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:57 PM
    PS4: Ghosts of Tsushima
    Switch: Octopath Traveler
    Vita: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
    PC: Eastward
    jenicris posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:57 PM
    skuldleif Days Gone je pense également chez Sony. Ghost of Tsushima est également annoncé pour 2018. Mais là j'y crois pas trop.
    setzergabbiani posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:57 PM
    Switch - Project Octopath Traveler
    PC - Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
    noctis posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:58 PM
    Ps4 - Kingdom Hearts 3
    Switch - Project Octopath Traveler
    Smartphone : Terra Battle 2 en version fini !

    Mon souhait (Annonce) un JRPG de Mistwalker sur Switch (TB)
    miokyun posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:58 PM
    Ps4 : Dynasty Warriors 9
    Switch : Fire Emblem

    Oh mais oui un MH Musou !! Ca serait le pied !
    birmou posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:58 PM
    skuldleif Attend le 30 décembre 2018 avant de faire un versus car la moitié des jeux que tu cite devait sortir en 2017 et certains sans date peuvent sortir de nul part

    roxloud Le pire c'est que je serais capable de les acheter

    sora78 Monster Hunter Warriors
    skuldleif posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:00 PM
    jenicris si tout ca sort effectivement en 2018 bah c'est simple 2018 sera la meilleur annee JV sur cette gen
    eiyuudensetsu posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:01 PM
    Ps4: Eiyuu densetsu: Sen no kiseki 3, Switch: Shin megami tensei 5, 3ds: Radiant historia.
    amario posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:02 PM
    red dead pour le moment
    jenicris posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:04 PM
    skuldleif c'est clair.
    sora78 posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:07 PM
    skuldleif

    God Of War
    Spiderman
    Detroit Become Human
    Days Gone (à confirmer)
    Yakuza 6
    Ni No Kuni II
    Left Alive
    dokou posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:07 PM
    Anthem Xbox One X
    Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X
    Crackdown 3 Xbox One X
    God Of War 4 PS4 Pro
    Spiderman PS4 Pro
    skuldleif posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:07 PM
    dommage quil ny ai pas eu de ps4 slim 1 To a 199 euros sur C discount le pere grappin maurait permis de lavoir pour 100 euros
    jenicris les exclues ,les tiers,RDR2 le messie ca bombarde de partout
    fred0978 posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:08 PM
    Ps4 :KH3
    Switch : Octopath Travelers

    Japan Rules !
    neelek posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:09 PM
    Metro Exodus sur One.
    torotoro59 posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:09 PM
    Ps4 -> the last of us/ days gone
    Switch -> metroid/project bouillie octopath
    Xbox -> State of decay 2/ élite dangerous VR
    Mais il y en a bien plus
    xenofamicom posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:13 PM
    PS4: Dragon Ball Fighter Z
    Switch: No More Heroes ou Smash bros Wii U Deluxe
    raeglin posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:14 PM
    Switch -> Prime 4
    Pc -> Kingdom Come Deliverance
    sora78 posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:16 PM
    birmou

    Je pense à :

    Soulcalibur Musou
    Street Fighter Musou
    Pokémon Musou
    Persona Musou

    sauronsg posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:19 PM
    Kingdom Come deliverance : xboxOneX
    Kingdom hearts 3 : ps4 ou OneX
    Monster Hunter OneX
    God of War : Ps4
    yogfei posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:19 PM
    iglooo Merci pour la découverte d'Eastwars j'adore le style, rajouté dans mes attente steam

    Que des suites pour l'instant un peu triste...

    Ps4 -> The last of us 2
    Switch -> Metroid Prime 4
    Xbox -> Plus d'exclu donc plus de jeu...
    PC -> Ori 2
    genjitakiya posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:19 PM
    PS4 : GOW, Dragon quest XI, KH3, Red dead
    Switch : SMT V
    Xbox One : J'ai pas la console mais comme il est multiplateforme je pense KH3 compte ici aussi
    xenofamicom posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:20 PM
    sora78 : et t'as pas pensé à un Final Fantasy Musou??
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:22 PM
    Xbox one : MHW,DBFZ
    PS4 : GOW4,Dissidia,DQXI
    Switch : NMHTT
    3DS : DQXI,DBH
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:23 PM
    PS4 : J'oublie Yak6
    corvo posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:23 PM
    ps4: God of war 4
    switch : rien car on a pas de visibilité pour 2018
    sora78 posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:27 PM
    xenofamicom Y a dissidia je ne pense pas qu'ils vont faire un FF Musou
    shambala93 posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:28 PM
    PS4 : God Of war
    Switch : Un vrai Pokémon, Un rpg de grande envergure.
    Xbox one : une surprise ?
    revans posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:28 PM
    ps4 spiderman
    Xbox sea of thieves
    switch: heu je sais pas ce qui sort
    bonanzaa posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:28 PM
    PS4: Dragon quest 11
    Xbox one: Ori 2
    Switch: Metroid prime 4
    3DS: Yookaï watch 3
    birmou posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:30 PM
    sora78

    C'est con mais un Star Wars musous ça l'aurait trop fait !!! Mais EA ont la quasi exclues sur les adaptation de la licence.

    Sinon vue que y'a déjà Dinasty 9 qui va arriver chez nous , sans oublier le suivit de FE Warriors , je sais pas trop ce qu'ils pourraient nous sortir.
    Bon je sens le Hyrule Warriors Deluxe gros comme un camion vue qu'ils ont récemment refourguer 3 musous d'un coup.
    kidicarus posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:34 PM
    Metroid prime 4 et Pokemon switch.
    xenofamicom posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:34 PM
    sora78 : Ne sous-estime pas la vision des CEO aujourd'hui...
    iglooo posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:39 PM
    yogfei inscris toi à leur newsletter, ils distribueront des accès pour la beta dans pas longtemps apparemment.
    ryohazuki posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:40 PM
    Shenmue 3.

    Ensuite pour les jeux sans date, Death Stranding et TLOU2, le trio magique quoi.
    kamikaze1985 posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:44 PM
    Xbox One X: State of Decay 2
    PS4 Pro: Yakuza 6
    Switch: Travis Strike Again
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre