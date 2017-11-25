home page
Ori the Will of the Wisps confirmé en 4K
http://www.xboxlive.fr/news_affiche_33367.html
Vivement, j'espere une sortie pas trop lointaine :love
Quelques Image ( Non 4k) pour nous faire patienter
:
posted the 11/25/2017 at 03:31 PM by
negan
comments (
14
)
negan
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 03:36 PM
Ryohazuki
popomolos
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 03:37 PM
ce jeu va être l'apothéose graphique de ce qu'on peut faire en 2d j'ai l'impression
negan
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 03:38 PM
popomolos
Le 1 déjà arrache la gueule mais la au niveau des couleurs ça va être une dinguerie
jenicris
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 03:42 PM
Ce jeu.
Cette BO.
darksly
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 03:48 PM
C'est le premier jeu que je voudrais voir en 4K pour le coup !
leonr4
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 03:49 PM
Le 1er était quasi parfait, donc je n'ai qu'une chose à dire : Bombe en vue !!!
birmou
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 03:49 PM
C'est beau a en chialler
sora78
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 03:51 PM
Y aura pas besoin de la 4K pour reprendre une claque sur cette licence !
Je demande juste + de re-jouabilité et un bestiaire plus varié par rapport au premier ^^
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 03:52 PM
Branlage de pixel
darksly
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 03:57 PM
Au fait la licence appartient à MS ?
jenicris
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 04:10 PM
darksly
le premier oui, donc je pense que c'est pareil pour celui ci.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/legal/intellectualproperty/trademarks/en-us.aspx
kabuki
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 04:11 PM
c'est surtout le hdr qu'il faut confirmer
darksly
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 04:15 PM
jenicris
donc ils ont bien sorti une superbe licence sur cette gen' , comme quoi tout n'aura pas été à jeter
ryohazuki
posted
the 11/25/2017 at 05:45 PM
Cette future boucherie
