Ori the Will of the Wisps confirmé en 4K



http://www.xboxlive.fr/news_affiche_33367.html

Vivement, j'espere une sortie pas trop lointaine :love

Quelques Image ( Non 4k) pour nous faire patienter











    posted the 11/25/2017 at 03:31 PM by negan
    comments (14)
    negan posted the 11/25/2017 at 03:36 PM
    Ryohazuki
    popomolos posted the 11/25/2017 at 03:37 PM
    ce jeu va être l'apothéose graphique de ce qu'on peut faire en 2d j'ai l'impression
    negan posted the 11/25/2017 at 03:38 PM
    popomolos Le 1 déjà arrache la gueule mais la au niveau des couleurs ça va être une dinguerie
    jenicris posted the 11/25/2017 at 03:42 PM
    Ce jeu. Cette BO.
    darksly posted the 11/25/2017 at 03:48 PM
    C'est le premier jeu que je voudrais voir en 4K pour le coup !
    leonr4 posted the 11/25/2017 at 03:49 PM
    Le 1er était quasi parfait, donc je n'ai qu'une chose à dire : Bombe en vue !!!
    birmou posted the 11/25/2017 at 03:49 PM
    C'est beau a en chialler
    sora78 posted the 11/25/2017 at 03:51 PM
    Y aura pas besoin de la 4K pour reprendre une claque sur cette licence !

    Je demande juste + de re-jouabilité et un bestiaire plus varié par rapport au premier ^^
    ravyxxs posted the 11/25/2017 at 03:52 PM
    Branlage de pixel
    darksly posted the 11/25/2017 at 03:57 PM
    Au fait la licence appartient à MS ?
    jenicris posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:10 PM
    darksly le premier oui, donc je pense que c'est pareil pour celui ci.

    https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/legal/intellectualproperty/trademarks/en-us.aspx
    kabuki posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:11 PM
    c'est surtout le hdr qu'il faut confirmer
    darksly posted the 11/25/2017 at 04:15 PM
    jenicris donc ils ont bien sorti une superbe licence sur cette gen' , comme quoi tout n'aura pas été à jeter
    ryohazuki posted the 11/25/2017 at 05:45 PM
    Cette future boucherie
