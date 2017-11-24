home page
Game Awards 2017: Tekken 7 remporte le prix du meilleur jeu de Baston de l'année
.
Foxstep
-
http://www.game-debate.com/awards/2017/nominee/tekken-7
tags :
tekken 7
game awards 2017
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:25 PM by
foxstep
comments (
10
)
fullbuster
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 06:29 PM
Vu la concurrence aussi kek
gantzeur
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 06:32 PM
mérité
lordguyver
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 06:33 PM
Ils y avaient qui en lice ?
anima777
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 06:35 PM
Une victoire facile
shinz0
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 06:35 PM
lordguyver
d'après toi ? Regarde l'image
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 06:46 PM
Victoire par KO logique.
kevisiano
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 06:47 PM
Waaa quelle victoire
marchand2sable
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 06:48 PM
Entièrement mérité
Injustice 2 et MvC Infinite
bonanzaa
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 06:50 PM
Tekken 7 est excellent.... on attends tous maintenant l'arrivée de Noctis
.......... ou pas.
dinoland
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 07:02 PM
C'est quand la cérémonie?
