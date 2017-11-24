profile
Game Awards 2017: Tekken 7 remporte le prix du meilleur jeu de Baston de l'année


.
Foxstep - http://www.game-debate.com/awards/2017/nominee/tekken-7
    tags : tekken 7 game awards 2017
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:25 PM by foxstep
    comments (10)
    fullbuster posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:29 PM
    Vu la concurrence aussi kek
    gantzeur posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:32 PM
    mérité
    lordguyver posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:33 PM
    Ils y avaient qui en lice ?
    anima777 posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:35 PM
    Une victoire facile
    shinz0 posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:35 PM
    lordguyver d'après toi ? Regarde l'image
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:46 PM
    Victoire par KO logique.
    kevisiano posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:47 PM
    Waaa quelle victoire
    marchand2sable posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:48 PM
    Entièrement mérité

    Injustice 2 et MvC Infinite
    bonanzaa posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:50 PM
    Tekken 7 est excellent.... on attends tous maintenant l'arrivée de Noctis .......... ou pas.
    dinoland posted the 11/24/2017 at 07:02 PM
    C'est quand la cérémonie?
