Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
dinoland > blog
COD IW des soucis de framerate pour la Xbox One X
    posted the 11/24/2017 at 05:57 PM by dinoland
    comments (7)
    volcano posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:03 PM
    Ce sera rapidement réglé à mon avis.
    oenomaus posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:18 PM
    Même soucis que titanfall deux
    dokou posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:28 PM
    le monstre en PLS....mais bon, une fois ce souci de framerate patché, la version X est bien meilleure que la version Pro et ce, sur tous les points.
    Et comme d'habitude, comme Titanfall 2, une fois patché, tu en reparlera plus.....
    ryohazuki posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:33 PM
    Dinoland?
    sebatsu posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:38 PM
    de la merde peinturée en or reste de la merde
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:50 PM
    en même temps qui est le fou qui a osé relancé de jeu?
    ryohazuki posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:54 PM
    romgamer6859 moi, solo que j'ai trouvé bon d'ailleurs.
