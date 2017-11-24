home page
dinoland
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
dinoland
> blog
SONY lance un bundle PS4 Minecraft
SONY étant l'éditeur exclusif des versions PlayStation cela semble logique
https://www.amazon.fr/Pack-Slim-noire-Minecraft-Digital/dp/B075TJWT9P/ref=redir_mobile_desktop?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=JSTDF7XHFMFE51W68943&ref_=zg_bs_videogames_5
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/24/2017 at 04:57 PM by
dinoland
comments (14)
14
)
sonilka
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 05:00 PM
Acheter une PS4 avec Minecraft en bundle, si c'est pas cocasse ca
dinoland
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 05:01 PM
sonilka
La Vita aussi avait eu son bundle Minecraft il me semble.
sonilka
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 05:07 PM
dinoland
acheter Minecraft en bundle avec une Vita c'est deja plus compréhensible. Le jeu se prête parfaitement à la machine. Par contre choisir une console HD en bundle avec un jeu de ce genre, ca me laisse deja plus perplexe.
dinoland
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 05:10 PM
sonilka
Le stock doit être assez faible, c'était sûrement pour concurrencer le bundle Xbox One S Minecraft.
sonilka
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 05:11 PM
dinoland
oui surement.
minbox
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 05:27 PM
Excellent bordel
octobar
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 05:53 PM
minbox
ça vaut pas le pack PS3 "Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis" quand même.
minbox
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 05:54 PM
octobar
Minecraft est un des meilleurs jeu au monde.
octobar
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 05:57 PM
minbox
mikazaki
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 06:08 PM
un pack en partenariat avec Microsoft (mojang) lol
minbox
tu le vie bien ? loool
sinon prk pas ^^
minbox
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 06:27 PM
mikazaki
je l'ai platiné Minecraft donc ferme la ça vaudra mieux
mikazaki
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 06:35 PM
minbox
a we des insulte direct waouh la taquinerie et une de t'est qualité didonc , vue le nombre de news que tu polue sa m’étonne ta réaction ^^ bref fait comme nous achète les 3 ,p
shanks
aimerai bien être la je pense ^^ sur se amuse toi bien ... en tout ca platiné minecraft c'est possible ?
revans
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 06:37 PM
minbox
ta platiné un jeu microsoft
minbox
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 07:08 PM
mikazaki
tu viens me chercher la merde, tu récolte ce que tu sèmes gars, tu peux aller te plaindre à
Shanks
c'est même tarif. Je suis fan de Minecraft, ça m'éclate de voir un bundle Sony X Microsoft, tu me tombe dessus en bon Pro-M et après avoir été remis en place tu vas pleurer vers la modération bah achète toi une vie.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
