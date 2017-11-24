profile
dinoland > blog
SONY lance un bundle PS4 Minecraft


SONY étant l'éditeur exclusif des versions PlayStation cela semble logique
https://www.amazon.fr/Pack-Slim-noire-Minecraft-Digital/dp/B075TJWT9P/ref=redir_mobile_desktop?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=JSTDF7XHFMFE51W68943&ref_=zg_bs_videogames_5
    posted the 11/24/2017 at 04:57 PM by dinoland
    comments (14)
    sonilka posted the 11/24/2017 at 05:00 PM
    Acheter une PS4 avec Minecraft en bundle, si c'est pas cocasse ca
    dinoland posted the 11/24/2017 at 05:01 PM
    sonilka La Vita aussi avait eu son bundle Minecraft il me semble.
    sonilka posted the 11/24/2017 at 05:07 PM
    dinoland acheter Minecraft en bundle avec une Vita c'est deja plus compréhensible. Le jeu se prête parfaitement à la machine. Par contre choisir une console HD en bundle avec un jeu de ce genre, ca me laisse deja plus perplexe.
    dinoland posted the 11/24/2017 at 05:10 PM
    sonilka Le stock doit être assez faible, c'était sûrement pour concurrencer le bundle Xbox One S Minecraft.
    sonilka posted the 11/24/2017 at 05:11 PM
    dinoland oui surement.
    minbox posted the 11/24/2017 at 05:27 PM
    Excellent bordel
    octobar posted the 11/24/2017 at 05:53 PM
    minbox

    ça vaut pas le pack PS3 "Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis" quand même.
    minbox posted the 11/24/2017 at 05:54 PM
    octobar Minecraft est un des meilleurs jeu au monde.
    octobar posted the 11/24/2017 at 05:57 PM
    minbox
    mikazaki posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:08 PM
    un pack en partenariat avec Microsoft (mojang) lol minbox tu le vie bien ? loool

    sinon prk pas ^^
    minbox posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:27 PM
    mikazaki je l'ai platiné Minecraft donc ferme la ça vaudra mieux
    mikazaki posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:35 PM
    minbox a we des insulte direct waouh la taquinerie et une de t'est qualité didonc , vue le nombre de news que tu polue sa m’étonne ta réaction ^^ bref fait comme nous achète les 3 ,p shanks aimerai bien être la je pense ^^ sur se amuse toi bien ... en tout ca platiné minecraft c'est possible ?
    revans posted the 11/24/2017 at 06:37 PM
    minbox ta platiné un jeu microsoft
    minbox posted the 11/24/2017 at 07:08 PM
    mikazaki tu viens me chercher la merde, tu récolte ce que tu sèmes gars, tu peux aller te plaindre à Shanks c'est même tarif. Je suis fan de Minecraft, ça m'éclate de voir un bundle Sony X Microsoft, tu me tombe dessus en bon Pro-M et après avoir été remis en place tu vas pleurer vers la modération bah achète toi une vie.
