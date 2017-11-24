« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Super Mario Odyssey
name : Super Mario Odyssey
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
european release date : 10/27/2017
nicolasgourry
Nintendo Switch sort le 1 décembre en Corée du Sud



Le line-up
- Super Mario Odyssey
- 1-2-Switch
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Disgaea 5 Complete Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- NBA 2K18
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- Sonic Forces
- Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star
- Super Bomberman R
- Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver.
- Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers
- Resident Evil Revelations Collection

15 Décembre
-Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
-Splatoon 2

18 Janvier 2018
-Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Kingdom Battle

Début 2018
-The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild


http://www.p-nintendo.com/news/la-switch-bientot-lancee-en-coree-du-sud-avec-un-line-up-gigantesque-249512
    posted the 11/24/2017 at 01:38 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    famimax posted the 11/24/2017 at 01:41 PM
    Et au Nord ? Il y a pas la Colecovision qui sort ?
    shincloud posted the 11/24/2017 at 01:42 PM
    Même pas Zelda O_o
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 11/24/2017 at 01:46 PM
    A l'époque y avait un embargo sur les produits japonais il me semble et nintendo avait du trouver des parades pour sortir ses anciennes machines.
    kidicarus posted the 11/24/2017 at 02:12 PM
    Eux ils ont droit à Monster hunter.
