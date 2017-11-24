home page
> blog
NieR Automata 30€
Tout est dans le titre
https://m.fr.zavvi.com/jeux-ps4/nier-automata/11136861.html?switchcurrency=EUR&affil=zanox&zanpid=2369082138726720512&utm_source=Zanox_1151325&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=Zanox
Zavvi
-
https://m.fr.zavvi.com/jeux-ps4/nier-automata/11136861.html?switchcurrency=EUR&affil=zanox&zanpid=2369082138726720512&utm_source=Zanox_1151325&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=Zanox
posted the 11/24/2017 at 10:08 AM by
kevisiano
comments (
11
)
iglooo
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 10:09 AM
Pas assez cher mon fils
kevisiano
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 10:10 AM
iglooo
tu le veux à combien mon enfant ?
thor
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 10:11 AM
J'ai dit 20€, pas un euro de plus
iglooo
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 10:13 AM
kevisiano
il mérite ses 40€ mini
En dessous c'est du vol. L'excellence du final ne saurait être bradé ainsi comme un vulgaire jeu Bethesda
jozen15
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 10:13 AM
+ happy hour avec le code MODEBF -20 % sur ta commande
Qui dit mieux ?
jozen15
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 10:17 AM
ha ba merde sa marche pas avec les jeux video
dooku
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 10:22 AM
20 € et je prendrai, malgré la démo qui m'a beaucoup deçu (d'accord avec Puyo)
sauronsg
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 10:28 AM
Pris il y a 2 jours pour 34€ neuf . Il a vachement pris son temps pour baisser son prix et en plus assez galère à trouver sur les sites où j'achète
terminagore
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 10:36 AM
J'attends encore qu'il baisse.
C'est pas comme si j'avais rien d'autre à rattraper.
marchand2sable
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 11:15 AM
C'est une belle offre mais je suis déjà sur d'autres jeux hélas
kevisiano
posted
the 11/24/2017 at 11:18 AM
iglooo
c'est vrai. C'est un jeu qui mérite qu'on monte une plaidoirie pour les aigris non satisfaits du prix
