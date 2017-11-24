profile
NieR Automata
101
Likes
Likers
name : NieR Automata
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Platinum Games
genre : beat'em all
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kevisiano
14
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 76
visites since opening : 87209
kevisiano > blog
NieR Automata 30€
Tout est dans le titre

https://m.fr.zavvi.com/jeux-ps4/nier-automata/11136861.html?switchcurrency=EUR&affil=zanox&zanpid=2369082138726720512&utm_source=Zanox_1151325&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=Zanox
Zavvi - https://m.fr.zavvi.com/jeux-ps4/nier-automata/11136861.html?switchcurrency=EUR&affil=zanox&zanpid=2369082138726720512&utm_source=Zanox_1151325&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=Zanox
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/24/2017 at 10:08 AM by kevisiano
    comments (11)
    iglooo posted the 11/24/2017 at 10:09 AM
    Pas assez cher mon fils
    kevisiano posted the 11/24/2017 at 10:10 AM
    iglooo tu le veux à combien mon enfant ?
    thor posted the 11/24/2017 at 10:11 AM
    J'ai dit 20€, pas un euro de plus
    iglooo posted the 11/24/2017 at 10:13 AM
    kevisiano il mérite ses 40€ mini En dessous c'est du vol. L'excellence du final ne saurait être bradé ainsi comme un vulgaire jeu Bethesda
    jozen15 posted the 11/24/2017 at 10:13 AM
    + happy hour avec le code MODEBF -20 % sur ta commande

    Qui dit mieux ?
    jozen15 posted the 11/24/2017 at 10:17 AM
    ha ba merde sa marche pas avec les jeux video
    dooku posted the 11/24/2017 at 10:22 AM
    20 € et je prendrai, malgré la démo qui m'a beaucoup deçu (d'accord avec Puyo)
    sauronsg posted the 11/24/2017 at 10:28 AM
    Pris il y a 2 jours pour 34€ neuf . Il a vachement pris son temps pour baisser son prix et en plus assez galère à trouver sur les sites où j'achète
    terminagore posted the 11/24/2017 at 10:36 AM
    J'attends encore qu'il baisse.

    C'est pas comme si j'avais rien d'autre à rattraper.
    marchand2sable posted the 11/24/2017 at 11:15 AM
    C'est une belle offre mais je suis déjà sur d'autres jeux hélas
    kevisiano posted the 11/24/2017 at 11:18 AM
    iglooo c'est vrai. C'est un jeu qui mérite qu'on monte une plaidoirie pour les aigris non satisfaits du prix
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre