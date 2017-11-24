Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
link49
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Une nouvelle Blade rare dévoilée
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici des Images autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :



Le Twitter japonais dévoile aujourd’hui une nouvelle Blade rare dévoilée. Kasane a été créée par Shirabi et est doublée par Inori Mizase. Elle se bat à l'aide d'un marteau.



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain…

Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/xenoblade-chronicles-2-introduces-the-rare-blade-musubi/
    posted the 11/24/2017 at 07:33 AM by link49
    comments (6)
    epicurien posted the 11/24/2017 at 07:45 AM
    En fait c'est un calendrier de l'avent qui dure depuis des mois, tout les matins ouvre sa news du jour "nouvelle blade rare" et on découvre quelle blade se trouve à l'intérieur en attendant la sortie du jeu.
    link49 posted the 11/24/2017 at 07:47 AM
    Je la trouve assez réussie, mais c'est pas la plus belle selon moi...
    zekk posted the 11/24/2017 at 07:57 AM
    Je la trouve assez banale
    stampead posted the 11/24/2017 at 08:02 AM
    nous en sommes a combien de blade en tout ?
    maxleresistant posted the 11/24/2017 at 08:18 AM
    Vivement que le jeu sorte et qu'on ai plus à subir la nées quotidienne de xenoblade 2.

    Sinon elle est moche et le chara design est moche.
    joker54 posted the 11/24/2017 at 08:29 AM
    Putain le CD de ce jeu est vraiment pas terrible, s'il y'a un prochain jeu (perso je voudrais un remake de Xenogears), vaut mieux qu'ils changent de mec, ça veut pas dire qu'il faille forcément que les personnages soient des purs stéréotypes japonais pour que le jeu se vende...
