all
Le GOTY de la Switch est dispo
A jouer n'importe ou, dans le train, au boulot ou dans son lit.





    posted the 11/23/2017 at 08:15 PM by guiguif
    comments (23)
    temporell posted the 11/23/2017 at 08:17 PM
    plus que le GOTY, le system seller de la switch
    leonr4 posted the 11/23/2017 at 08:17 PM
    Ces japs sont vraiment tordus
    killia posted the 11/23/2017 at 08:18 PM
    Énorme, le million seller de noël.
    escobar posted the 11/23/2017 at 08:19 PM
    Le genre de jeu que octobar kiffe
    darksly posted the 11/23/2017 at 08:29 PM
    zackfair59plus tu le prends ?
    setzergabbiani posted the 11/23/2017 at 08:31 PM
    Nintendo seal of quality
    kidicarus posted the 11/23/2017 at 08:41 PM
    Approuvé par DSK et Weinstein.
    setzergabbiani posted the 11/23/2017 at 08:43 PM
    kidicarus
    Et Haziza
    eduardos posted the 11/23/2017 at 08:49 PM
    Non mais c’est limite pedo ce truc
    otaksan posted the 11/23/2017 at 08:51 PM
    ci il arrive chez nous, c'est day one pour moi !
    zaifire posted the 11/23/2017 at 08:53 PM
    Comment Nintendo peut autoriser des trucs comme ça ?!
    zackfair59plus posted the 11/23/2017 at 08:56 PM
    darksly si j'ai une switch un jour ? mais pas si c'est en dema
    spawnini posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:00 PM
    otaksan posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:07 PM
    d'après ce que j'ai lu c'est un jeu demat car c'est un petit jeu eShop, il vaut dans les 8 euro je crois mais il y aura sûrement des DLC qui représentera des nouvelles nana, 1 a était annoncés
    calishnikov posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:09 PM
    Ce jeu de fragile
    gunstarred posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:09 PM
    J'imagine bien les gens y jouer dans les transports en commun ....
    seganintendo posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:12 PM
    Enfin
    aros posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:23 PM
    J'en peux plus, il m'a plié de rire ce jeu
    hyoga57 posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:24 PM
    otaksan C'est ça, seule Asuka est jouable, mais le personnage de Yumi a été annoncé en DLC et elle coûtera plus de 900¥...
    hyoga57 posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:29 PM
    Je vais l'acheter, même si j'y jouerais pas maintenant...
    nindo64 posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:34 PM
    killia Milliard seller ouais
    dopp3lg4ng3r posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:38 PM
    M rated game.

    A peine Mature
    nekoriku posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:51 PM
    Mais je ne comprend absolument pas le but si ce n'est tripoter une fausse fille '-' (en même temps pour un gars comme moi c'est déjà beaucoup)
