« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Nine Parchments
name : Nine Parchments
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Frozenbyte
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
articles : 1856
visites since opening : 2183904
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Nine Parchments : Démo disponible


Jouable solo
4 Joueurs coop local
Trois niveaux disponible
Français, anglais, japonais, espagnol, allemand, italien, russe et chinois.

Prévu sur : PC/Switch/PS4/XOne
Prix 19,99€
    posted the 11/23/2017 at 06:06 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    gunstarred posted the 11/23/2017 at 06:18 PM
    rendan posted the 11/23/2017 at 06:18 PM
    Merci de l'info je dl ca de suite
    sorasaiku posted the 11/23/2017 at 06:19 PM
    Idem en cours de dl thx
    kloko posted the 11/23/2017 at 06:23 PM
    le jeu sort quand ??
