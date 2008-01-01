Le plus important à retenir :P.
Q: In the game, we’ve seen Yorha units clash against each other, so if there ever was a scenario where 2B, 9S and A2 duke it out against each other, which model would be the absolute strongest?
Yoko:
The E model is the strongest. Since this reply was written in a hurry, I will skip the details.
Q: Even though A2 and 2B are the same “No. 2” types, are their “Self Data” the same? Also, is it possible to implant A2’s Memory Data into 2B?
Yoko:
A2 and 2B both have different Self Data. It is possible to do the implant. Since this reply was written in a hurry, I will skip the details.
Q: Despite being the same “No. 2” Type, when 9S first encountered A2, why did it feel like 9S had such a weak reaction in that encounter?
Yoko:
It’s because he didn’t notice. Since this reply was written in a hurry, I will skip the details.
Q: Despite 2B being killed right before 9S’ eyes, why did he harbor such strong hate towards A2?
Yoko:
Did it look like he hated her? Since this reply was written in a hurry, I will skip the details.
Q: In the World Guide Book as well as the Recital Drama’s script we saw the inclusion of the unsightly transcription of the “Country of Dawn” and the “Country of Night”. Could you give us some details about this?
Yoko:
In the World of “NieR”, in the past, the Earth’s axis had been distorted, because of that, a perpetuity of a world of day and a world of night exists. I wrote this reply in a hurry so from here on out I will skip the details.
Q: From the Recital Drama, we now know that the one who conceived the “YoRHa Project” is Zinnia, as well as No.9 who knew of his plans. Is it safe to assume that No.9 and 9S are the exact same model?
Yoko:
The names are different hence the model is different. Since this reply was written in a hurry, I will skip the details.
Q: Of all things, why did No.9 decide to help Zinnia with the “YoRHa Project”, despite being full of spite against the Project?
Yoko:
There has been a misunderstanding. No.9 did not resent the YoRHa Project, rather, at the design of YoRHa units (The Black Box). Since this reply was written in a hurry, I will skip the details.
Q: Is there a reason as to why Zinnia and Pod043 share the same voice actor (Yasumoto)?
Yoko:
It is because Zinnia is Pod043’s personal data prototype. Since this reply was written in a hurry, I will skip the details.
Q: In the Recital Drama, there was no passage pertaining A2’s awakening, is it safe to assume that she woke up somewhere?
Yoko:
If anything, “to assume” is all up to you. Since this reply was written in a hurry, I will skip the details.
