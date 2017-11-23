profile
all
La Xbox One S pour 160€
Jeux Video



Quand même ouf ce genre de tarif.
Quand je pense qu'il y a 4 ans ...

https://www.rueducommerce.fr/produit/microsoft-xbox-one-x-500-go-assassin-s-creed-origins-30003724?xtor=AL-67-80
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:20 PM by shanks
    comments (19)
    shincloud posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:23 PM
    C'est hallucinant la braderie de fou , franchement faut la prendre les yeux fermé à ce prix, ça fait limite la console à 100euro
    negan posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:28 PM
    https://mobile.twitter.com/hamsterjoueur/status/933731357179764736

    Pas vilain ce pack
    gat posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:33 PM
    Sachant que tu peux revendre facilement le code d’AC 30€... 130 boules la console quoi.
    rockin posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:34 PM
    C'est abusé ! Mais bon j'arrive déjà pas à suivre avec ma PS4/Switch ... c'est pas pour ajouter une One S... même à 50 euros quoi que il parait que c'est un bon lecteur Bluray ...
    arquion posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:34 PM
    negan et celui ci https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/consoles/pack-xbox-one-s-500-go-forza-horizon-3-hotwheels/f-1033917-bunbfxboxhwghc.html#mpos=5%7Ccd?refer=zanoxpr&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpr-_-169249&tduid=6950_1511458368_be5bba49e87b9add898cf8c4b240a955
    gat posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:36 PM
    arquion O_o
    octobar posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:36 PM
    hum...

    non
    corvo posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:37 PM
    C'est un très bon prix,franchement cette année l'évènement black friday dans les magasins font des prix hallucinant au niveau des jeux.
    negan posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:38 PM
    L'air de rien le mec qui na pas des masses de tunes il ce fait un paiement en 4 fois 50€ il a une Next Gen et des jeux
    alucard13 posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:40 PM
    arquion il est violent ce pack je suis bien tenté de changer ma grosse xbox one
    minbox posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:41 PM
    octobar idem.
    darksly posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:45 PM
    negan carrément pour le prix d'une 3ds quoi, surtout que la S est silencieuse et petite...
    astralum posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:45 PM
    Negan "L'air de rien le mec qui na pas des masses de tunes il ce fait un paiement en 4 fois 50€ il a une Next Gen et des jeux" une next gen faut pas pourssé quand même. Les ps4 et xboxone sont assez vieillissantes...
    negan posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:46 PM
    astralum Tu mas compris fait pas l'idiot
    mikazaki posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:47 PM
    minbox toi je comprend pas ton besoin de venir partout sur des news d'une console que tu aime pas ? quel et le but ? joueur en carton ? sa c'est sur ^^ moi j'ai les 3 et je kiff !! mai je blasphème mdr
    shigeryu posted the 11/23/2017 at 06:07 PM
    Mikazaki Il fait ça propaganda
    mikazaki posted the 11/23/2017 at 06:23 PM
    shigeryu mdrrr
    biboys posted the 11/23/2017 at 06:25 PM
    Franchement, ca vos le coup pour faire les exclus, halo, gears etc. C'est fou comment la technologie baisse vite n'empêche. La même pour les tv et les ordinateurs, grand gagnant ?

    Les consommateurs un tant soit peu patient.
    liquidsnake66 posted the 11/23/2017 at 06:27 PM
    Impressionnant ça vaut carrément le coup surtout en bundle avec assassin, un excellent jeu qui vaut dans les 50 boules, en plus elle fait quand même lecteur 4k.
