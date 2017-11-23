home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
137
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trez
,
funkenstein
,
greil93
,
atyby28
,
youki
,
cuthbert
,
shampix
,
ichigoo
,
maksamo
,
kiku1x
,
trezert
,
liquidus00
,
innake
,
fantacitron
,
stonesjack
,
darkkain80
,
milo42
,
strifedcloud
,
rixlos
,
roy001
,
klepapangue
,
fleauriant
,
minx
,
sorow
,
thib50
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
grimmroy
,
leykel
,
achille
,
tvirus
,
rosewood
,
shincloud
,
sephiroth07
,
sauronsg
,
kurosama
,
fullbuster
,
lanni
,
pokute
,
kasumi
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
terminator
,
mickurt
,
furtifdor
,
momotaros
,
drakeramore
,
fuji
,
bibi300
,
loudiyi
,
darkvador
,
jeanouillz
,
wanda
,
anonymous340
,
goldmen33
,
svr
,
shurax93
,
lz
,
x1x2
,
lafontaine
,
latimevic
,
linkiorra
,
diablass59
,
monkeydluffy
,
supatony
,
gunotak
,
heracles
,
ykarin
,
giusnake
,
waurius59
,
monnette
,
kyogamer
,
hir0k
,
spaaz
,
link49
,
battossai
,
darkfoxx
,
anakaris
,
dedrial
,
kamikaze1985
,
kisukesan
,
dx93
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
ellie
,
eldren
,
elmax
,
darkyx
,
murasamune
,
arngrim
,
jojoplay4
,
octobar
,
astralbouille
,
indianajones
,
hyoga57
,
airzoom
,
link80
,
docteurdeggman
,
eruroraito7
,
archesstat
,
fortep
,
davidhm
,
jorostar
,
chester
,
corvo
,
lordguyver
,
seriouslo
,
seriously
,
geugeuz
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
edgar
,
bliss02
,
sora78
,
jeuxtorrents
,
racsnk
,
kabuki
,
leblogdeshacka
,
shiroyashagin
,
51love
,
neckbreaker71
,
sphinx
,
tuni
,
iglooo
,
lucaslegamer
,
obi2kanobi
,
torotoro59
,
kali
,
misterpixel
,
marchand2sable
,
coco6767
,
shindo
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
negan
,
rayzorx09
,
roxloud
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
716
visites since opening :
1383489
shanks
> blog
all
Divers
Jeux Video
Sketch
Cinéma
Infos en vrac
Foot
Le rien
Questions connes
Aide aux succès
E3 2012
Game of Thrones
(Jolies ?) images
La Xbox One S pour 160€
Jeux Video
Quand même ouf ce genre de tarif.
Quand je pense qu'il y a 4 ans
...
https://www.rueducommerce.fr/produit/microsoft-xbox-one-x-500-go-assassin-s-creed-origins-30003724?xtor=AL-67-80
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/23/2017 at 05:20 PM by
shanks
comments (
19
)
shincloud
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:23 PM
C'est hallucinant la braderie de fou
, franchement faut la prendre les yeux fermé à ce prix, ça fait limite la console à 100euro
negan
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:28 PM
https://mobile.twitter.com/hamsterjoueur/status/933731357179764736
Pas vilain ce pack
gat
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:33 PM
Sachant que tu peux revendre facilement le code d’AC 30€... 130 boules la console quoi.
rockin
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:34 PM
C'est abusé ! Mais bon j'arrive déjà pas à suivre avec ma PS4/Switch ... c'est pas pour ajouter une One S... même à 50 euros
quoi que il parait que c'est un bon lecteur Bluray ...
arquion
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:34 PM
negan
et celui ci
https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/consoles/pack-xbox-one-s-500-go-forza-horizon-3-hotwheels/f-1033917-bunbfxboxhwghc.html#mpos=5%7Ccd?refer=zanoxpr&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpr-_-169249&tduid=6950_1511458368_be5bba49e87b9add898cf8c4b240a955
gat
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:36 PM
arquion
O_o
octobar
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:36 PM
hum...
non
corvo
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:37 PM
C'est un très bon prix,franchement cette année l'évènement black friday dans les magasins font des prix hallucinant au niveau des jeux.
negan
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:38 PM
L'air de rien le mec qui na pas des masses de tunes il ce fait un paiement en 4 fois 50€ il a une Next Gen et des jeux
alucard13
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:40 PM
arquion
il est violent ce pack je suis bien tenté de changer ma grosse xbox one
minbox
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:41 PM
octobar
idem.
darksly
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:45 PM
negan
carrément pour le prix d'une 3ds quoi, surtout que la S est silencieuse et petite...
astralum
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:45 PM
Negan
"L'air de rien le mec qui na pas des masses de tunes il ce fait un paiement en 4 fois 50€ il a une Next Gen et des jeux" une next gen faut pas pourssé quand même. Les ps4 et xboxone sont assez vieillissantes...
negan
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:46 PM
astralum
Tu mas compris fait pas l'idiot
mikazaki
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 05:47 PM
minbox
toi je comprend pas ton besoin de venir partout sur des news d'une console que tu aime pas ? quel et le but ? joueur en carton ? sa c'est sur ^^ moi j'ai les 3 et je kiff !! mai je blasphème mdr
shigeryu
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 06:07 PM
Mikazaki
Il fait ça
propaganda
mikazaki
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 06:23 PM
shigeryu
mdrrr
biboys
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 06:25 PM
Franchement, ca vos le coup pour faire les exclus, halo, gears etc. C'est fou comment la technologie baisse vite n'empêche. La même pour les tv et les ordinateurs, grand gagnant ?
Les consommateurs un tant soit peu patient.
liquidsnake66
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 06:27 PM
Impressionnant ça vaut carrément le coup surtout en bundle avec assassin, un excellent jeu qui vaut dans les 50 boules, en plus elle fait quand même lecteur 4k.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Pas vilain ce pack
non
Les consommateurs un tant soit peu patient.