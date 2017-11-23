home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
RPG
RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
seganintendo
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
corvo
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
kyojoueur
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
spawnini
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
sephiroth07
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
yogfei
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Les 12 pages du dernier Famitsu
Xenoblade Chronicles
Voici des Images autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :
La couverture du magazine est illustrée ci-dessus. On passe maintenant aux 12 pages :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain…
Source :
http://nintendoeverything.com/scans-roundup-valkyrie-chronicles-4-xenoblade-chronicles-2-shinobi-refle-senran-kagura-more/
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:41 AM by
link49
comments (
13
)
rbz
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 09:47 AM
j'ai hâte ! par contre monolith niveau opti vous avez branlé quoi ...
le jeu en portable sub 720 p mon dieu quoi.
C'est cool de sortir un jeu aussi vite, mais faut que ce soit clean techniquement aussi
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 09:49 AM
rbz
720p en portable, c'est déjà bien, surtout si il est fluide.
link49
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 09:49 AM
Pas de mise à jour du twitter japonais pour le moment...
fiveagainstone
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 09:50 AM
rbz
Xeno 2 c'est un gros day one, mais ça gave si l'opti est pas top :/
J'espère qu'on aura droit rapidement a un patch.
rbz
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 09:51 AM
nicolasgourry
non c'est pas du vrai 720p
le rendu de l'interface est en 720p,pas le jeu en lui même
fiveagainstone
idem y'a interet d'avoir un patch day one
zaifire
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 09:52 AM
vivement
victornewman
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 09:59 AM
rbz
nicolasgourry
les gars si je ne me trompe pas la résolution maxi en portable de la Switch et de 1280*720P donc je vois pas comment il aurait pu faire mieux
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 10:00 AM
victornewman
c'est ce que je sous entendait ^^
shincloud
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 10:02 AM
rbz
Et en dock c'est quel reso?
rbz
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 10:02 AM
victornewman
oui mais tu as mal compris seul l'UI est vraiment en 720p, le reste (donc le ingame perso / décors) est un poil en dessous.
neojeet
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 10:06 AM
J'espère que le scénario sera top. Et un petit patch sauf une pour les com as qui semble long sinon c'est du tout bon.
rbz
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 10:35 AM
shincloud
aucune idée
gavad
posted
the 11/23/2017 at 10:37 AM
Du moment qu'il pique pas autant les yeux que le 1er
