Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Les 12 pages du dernier Famitsu
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici des Images autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :



La couverture du magazine est illustrée ci-dessus. On passe maintenant aux 12 pages :

























Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain…

Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/scans-roundup-valkyrie-chronicles-4-xenoblade-chronicles-2-shinobi-refle-senran-kagura-more/
    posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:41 AM by link49
    comments (13)
    rbz posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:47 AM
    j'ai hâte ! par contre monolith niveau opti vous avez branlé quoi ...
    le jeu en portable sub 720 p mon dieu quoi.
    C'est cool de sortir un jeu aussi vite, mais faut que ce soit clean techniquement aussi
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:49 AM
    rbz 720p en portable, c'est déjà bien, surtout si il est fluide.
    link49 posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:49 AM
    Pas de mise à jour du twitter japonais pour le moment...
    fiveagainstone posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:50 AM
    rbz Xeno 2 c'est un gros day one, mais ça gave si l'opti est pas top :/
    J'espère qu'on aura droit rapidement a un patch.
    rbz posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:51 AM
    nicolasgourry non c'est pas du vrai 720p
    le rendu de l'interface est en 720p,pas le jeu en lui même

    fiveagainstone idem y'a interet d'avoir un patch day one
    zaifire posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:52 AM
    vivement
    victornewman posted the 11/23/2017 at 09:59 AM
    rbz nicolasgourry les gars si je ne me trompe pas la résolution maxi en portable de la Switch et de 1280*720P donc je vois pas comment il aurait pu faire mieux
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/23/2017 at 10:00 AM
    victornewman c'est ce que je sous entendait ^^
    shincloud posted the 11/23/2017 at 10:02 AM
    rbz Et en dock c'est quel reso?
    rbz posted the 11/23/2017 at 10:02 AM
    victornewman oui mais tu as mal compris seul l'UI est vraiment en 720p, le reste (donc le ingame perso / décors) est un poil en dessous.
    neojeet posted the 11/23/2017 at 10:06 AM
    J'espère que le scénario sera top. Et un petit patch sauf une pour les com as qui semble long sinon c'est du tout bon.
    rbz posted the 11/23/2017 at 10:35 AM
    shincloud aucune idée
    gavad posted the 11/23/2017 at 10:37 AM
    Du moment qu'il pique pas autant les yeux que le 1er
