For this script, Director Takahashi provided us with a rich plot right from the start, and Kazuho Hyodo and I split the writing in half. I worked on the even numbered chapters while Mr. Hyodo worked on the odd numbered chapters. At the same time, Director Takahashi was writing the whole story himself. Then, the three of us all came together when we had our scripts. We built the script by leveraging our unique personalities and adding in corrections and revisions from Director Takahashi. This is very similar to the screenplay technique used for movies.

