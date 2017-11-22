profile
Forza Horizon 3
31
Likes
Likers
name : Forza Horizon 3
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Playground Games
genre : course
multiplayer : Oui (online)
european release date : 09/27/2016
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
300
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1427
visites since opening : 1315384
leblogdeshacka > blog
Forza Horizon 4 au Japon ?
Eh bien, non. Désolé, gros fake, pourtant ça aurait pu être classe bordel!!

Ou se passera le futur épisode de la série ?
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/22/2017 at 11:06 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    badaboum posted the 11/22/2017 at 11:11 PM
    Le ghost of Tsushima killer de la Xbox?
    nobleswan posted the 11/22/2017 at 11:11 PM
    J’aimerais bien le Bresil ou le Mexique pour le 4 perso.
    Le japon bof ça me dit rien.
    victornewman posted the 11/22/2017 at 11:14 PM
    d’après un tweet des dev le jeu se déroulerais au Sénegal
    cajp45 posted the 11/22/2017 at 11:16 PM
    forza horizon tokyo drift
    axlrose posted the 11/22/2017 at 11:24 PM
    Le 4 se déroulera à Marseille
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre