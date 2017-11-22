home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
27
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
minbox
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
lordguyver
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
tuni
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
gamekyo
,
torotoro59
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
46
visites since opening :
91618
negan
> blog
GWG de décembre ,Microsoft a le sapin nous ont n'a les boules
http://spiritgamer.fr/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Rumeur-Major-Nelson-Les-Games-With-Gold-de-Décembre-dévoilés-1.png
Pas officiel mais pratiquement
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:32 PM by
negan
comments (
26
)
guiguif
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:33 PM
J'kifferais bien Vermintide sur le PSN+ moi
torotoro59
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:33 PM
negan
tu nous laisse la suprise de découvrir nous même
octobar
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:33 PM
ces reliques dont on se fout.
skuldleif
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:33 PM
au contraire wharramer vermintide est tres bon en coop
octobar
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:34 PM
il y a quand même Child Of Eden pour
Ryohazuki
bennj
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:34 PM
negan
t'as juste des gouts de chiotte, Vermintide est un très L4D-like
torotoro59
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:34 PM
negan
effectivement..
Bof bof bof voir très bof
skuldleif
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:36 PM
par contre les jeux 360
revans
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:36 PM
demain ou vendredi on aurat les vrai jeu
negan
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:37 PM
revans
c'est les vrai jeu
revans
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:40 PM
negan
c'est pas officiel donc on verras demain
voxen
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:41 PM
Oh du lourd. Hum.
idd
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:42 PM
Je peux me tromper mais je me demande si, au fil du temps, le serive xbox game pass aura la faveur des ajouts les plus intéressants et qu'à terme, le service pourrait fusionner avec le Gold moyennant un surcout et remplacer le gold actuel ou cohabiter avec.
lissé sur l'année puis divisé par 12 on serait pas loin d'un prix à la netflix.
axlrose
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:43 PM
Ça sent le fake, tous les mois une liste sort 2-3 jours avant et elle est toujours fausse, c'est pas la 1ére fois que les mecs diffusent de la merde avant les annonces....
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:47 PM
Nul, un mois pourri, heureusement j'ai plein de jeux a finir
skuldleif
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:47 PM
axlrose
lannee derniere au BF jai put profiter de ca
https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/abonnement-xbox-live-gold-12-mois-283655
/>
pour pas avoir trop mal au fesse, jespere quils vont reiterer le truc
jo26150
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:48 PM
Sauf que la ça vient du major lui même
skuldleif
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:48 PM
https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/abonnement-xbox-live-gold-12-mois-283655
negan
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:49 PM
skuldleif
ton lien marche pas
jo26150
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:49 PM
axlrose
Sauf que la ça vient du major lui même
dokou
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:50 PM
Vermintide je suis pas contre
Le reste osef
revans
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:50 PM
jo26150
peut etre, peut etre pas, quelqu'un peut faire un fake assez facilement vue qu'on peut pas voir le mail
axlrose
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:52 PM
jo26150
revans
Rien sur le blog et le twitter de Major Nelson, donc pour le moment rien d'officiel
ryohazuki
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:54 PM
octobar
cette tuerie
jo26150
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:55 PM
C'est moi qui est écrit l'article, je serais ravis de vous montrer l'email
avec le nom du major dessus
revans
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:56 PM
jo26150
tu la eu ou l'email?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
lissé sur l'année puis divisé par 12 on serait pas loin d'un prix à la netflix.
https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/abonnement-xbox-live-gold-12-mois-283655
pour pas avoir trop mal au fesse, jespere quils vont reiterer le truc
Le reste osef