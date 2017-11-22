profile
GWG de décembre ,Microsoft a le sapin nous ont n'a les boules
http://spiritgamer.fr/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Rumeur-Major-Nelson-Les-Games-With-Gold-de-Décembre-dévoilés-1.png

Pas officiel mais pratiquement
    posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:32 PM by negan
    comments (26)
    guiguif posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:33 PM
    J'kifferais bien Vermintide sur le PSN+ moi
    torotoro59 posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:33 PM
    negan tu nous laisse la suprise de découvrir nous même
    octobar posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:33 PM
    ces reliques dont on se fout.
    skuldleif posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:33 PM
    au contraire wharramer vermintide est tres bon en coop
    octobar posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:34 PM
    il y a quand même Child Of Eden pour Ryohazuki
    bennj posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:34 PM
    negan t'as juste des gouts de chiotte, Vermintide est un très L4D-like
    torotoro59 posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:34 PM
    negan effectivement.. Bof bof bof voir très bof
    skuldleif posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:36 PM
    par contre les jeux 360
    revans posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:36 PM
    demain ou vendredi on aurat les vrai jeu
    negan posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:37 PM
    revans c'est les vrai jeu
    revans posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:40 PM
    negan c'est pas officiel donc on verras demain
    voxen posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:41 PM
    Oh du lourd. Hum.
    idd posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:42 PM
    Je peux me tromper mais je me demande si, au fil du temps, le serive xbox game pass aura la faveur des ajouts les plus intéressants et qu'à terme, le service pourrait fusionner avec le Gold moyennant un surcout et remplacer le gold actuel ou cohabiter avec.
    lissé sur l'année puis divisé par 12 on serait pas loin d'un prix à la netflix.
    axlrose posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:43 PM
    Ça sent le fake, tous les mois une liste sort 2-3 jours avant et elle est toujours fausse, c'est pas la 1ére fois que les mecs diffusent de la merde avant les annonces....
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:47 PM
    Nul, un mois pourri, heureusement j'ai plein de jeux a finir
    skuldleif posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:47 PM
    axlrose lannee derniere au BF jai put profiter de ca
    https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/abonnement-xbox-live-gold-12-mois-283655 />
    pour pas avoir trop mal au fesse, jespere quils vont reiterer le truc
    jo26150 posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:48 PM
    Sauf que la ça vient du major lui même
    skuldleif posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:48 PM
    https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/abonnement-xbox-live-gold-12-mois-283655
    negan posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:49 PM
    skuldleif ton lien marche pas
    jo26150 posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:49 PM
    axlrose Sauf que la ça vient du major lui même
    dokou posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:50 PM
    Vermintide je suis pas contre
    Le reste osef
    revans posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:50 PM
    jo26150 peut etre, peut etre pas, quelqu'un peut faire un fake assez facilement vue qu'on peut pas voir le mail
    axlrose posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:52 PM
    jo26150 revans Rien sur le blog et le twitter de Major Nelson, donc pour le moment rien d'officiel
    ryohazuki posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:54 PM
    octobar cette tuerie
    jo26150 posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:55 PM
    C'est moi qui est écrit l'article, je serais ravis de vous montrer l'email avec le nom du major dessus
    revans posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:56 PM
    jo26150 tu la eu ou l'email?
