Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
name :
Metal Gear Survive
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Konami
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
Metal Gear Survive : Konami dévoile des nouvelles images
Konami
Voici des Images du jeu Metal Gear Survive :
Konami continue la promotion de son jeu en dévoilant six nouvelles images. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 22 février prochain sur PC, Ps4 et Xbox One...
Source :
http://www.gamefront.de/archiv11-2017-gamefront/Metal-Gear-Survive---Screenshots.html
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/22/2017 at 05:53 PM by
link49
comments (
11
)
octobar
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 05:57 PM
ce jeu visionnaire !
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 05:58 PM
Pourquoi pas, mais à 20€ pas plus
link49
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 05:59 PM
Ce jeu sera mien sur Xbox One le jour de sa sortie. On verra bien ce que ça donne...
raph64
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:01 PM
Qui pour cette Konarie légendaire ?
stefanpsp
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:02 PM
Svp des lootbox !
marchand2sable
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:11 PM
Si c'est pas cher je prends
Et j'espère un bestiaire a la resident evil parce que 3 monstres différents voila...
bonanzaa
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:16 PM
C'est bien la première fois qu'un Metal gear ne me hype pas du tout
gantzeur
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:16 PM
on pourras tirer des flèches sur les montons , Best game ever....
shinz0
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:24 PM
Je suis hypé
torotoro59
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:25 PM
WoW
zabuza
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:44 PM
Déjà dans MGS V le faites d avoir des zombies étaient une déception alors là. ..
Pour ce spin off c'est non
