Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Metal Gear Survive
1
Like
Likers
name : Metal Gear Survive
platform : Xbox One
editor : Konami
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
324
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 15568
visites since opening : 16685269
link49 > blog
all
Metal Gear Survive : Konami dévoile des nouvelles images
Konami


Voici des Images du jeu Metal Gear Survive :













Konami continue la promotion de son jeu en dévoilant six nouvelles images. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 22 février prochain sur PC, Ps4 et Xbox One...

Source : http://www.gamefront.de/archiv11-2017-gamefront/Metal-Gear-Survive---Screenshots.html
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/22/2017 at 05:53 PM by link49
    comments (11)
    octobar posted the 11/22/2017 at 05:57 PM
    ce jeu visionnaire !
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/22/2017 at 05:58 PM
    Pourquoi pas, mais à 20€ pas plus
    link49 posted the 11/22/2017 at 05:59 PM
    Ce jeu sera mien sur Xbox One le jour de sa sortie. On verra bien ce que ça donne...
    raph64 posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:01 PM
    Qui pour cette Konarie légendaire ?
    stefanpsp posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:02 PM
    Svp des lootbox !
    marchand2sable posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:11 PM
    Si c'est pas cher je prends

    Et j'espère un bestiaire a la resident evil parce que 3 monstres différents voila...
    bonanzaa posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:16 PM
    C'est bien la première fois qu'un Metal gear ne me hype pas du tout
    gantzeur posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:16 PM
    on pourras tirer des flèches sur les montons , Best game ever....
    shinz0 posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:24 PM
    Je suis hypé
    torotoro59 posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:25 PM
    WoW
    zabuza posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:44 PM
    Déjà dans MGS V le faites d avoir des zombies étaient une déception alors là. ..

    Pour ce spin off c'est non
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre