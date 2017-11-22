home page
[DigitalFoundry] Hitman sur One X analyse complète
2 modes :
Mode résolution = 4k natif
Mode performance = 1440p 60fps
http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2017-hitman-on-xbox-one-x-piles-on-the-upgrades
gantzeur
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 05:28 PM
après le jeu de base je le trouve vraiment pas beau , 4k ou pas ...
goldmen33
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 05:30 PM
gantzeur
ouai mais il tourne qu'en 1440p 40fps sur Pro!
ps: j'ai le jeu sur Pro
wadewilson
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 05:31 PM
Blade Runner
gantzeur
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 05:31 PM
goldmen33
ca sera la superior version sur switch car on pourras aller au chiotte !
goldmen33
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 05:34 PM
gantzeur
"Say treau phasile de paurtet lait je cur Swisstch!!"
goldmen33
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 05:35 PM
wadewilson
le blu ray 4K doit arriver en décembre!
(plus de stock nul part..)
gantzeur
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 05:38 PM
goldmen33
ahaha ils feront le portage avec une clé usb ! rien d'autre à faire !
osiris
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 06:11 PM
Ah 1 jeux que j'ai en retard encore
