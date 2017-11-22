profile
Hitman
name : Hitman
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : IO Interactive
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
goldmen33
goldmen33
[DigitalFoundry] Hitman sur One X analyse complète


2 modes :
Mode résolution = 4k natif
Mode performance = 1440p 60fps

http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2017-hitman-on-xbox-one-x-piles-on-the-upgrades
    gantzeur posted the 11/22/2017 at 05:28 PM
    après le jeu de base je le trouve vraiment pas beau , 4k ou pas ...
    goldmen33 posted the 11/22/2017 at 05:30 PM
    gantzeur ouai mais il tourne qu'en 1440p 40fps sur Pro! ps: j'ai le jeu sur Pro
    wadewilson posted the 11/22/2017 at 05:31 PM
    Blade Runner
    gantzeur posted the 11/22/2017 at 05:31 PM
    goldmen33 ca sera la superior version sur switch car on pourras aller au chiotte !
    goldmen33 posted the 11/22/2017 at 05:34 PM
    gantzeur "Say treau phasile de paurtet lait je cur Swisstch!!"
    goldmen33 posted the 11/22/2017 at 05:35 PM
    wadewilson le blu ray 4K doit arriver en décembre! (plus de stock nul part..)
    gantzeur posted the 11/22/2017 at 05:38 PM
    goldmen33 ahaha ils feront le portage avec une clé usb ! rien d'autre à faire !
    osiris posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:11 PM
    Ah 1 jeux que j'ai en retard encore
