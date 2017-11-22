profile
WWE 2K18
0
Like
Likers
name : WWE 2K18
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Yuke's
genre : sport
other versions : Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
davydems
9
Likes
Likers
davydems
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 75
visites since opening : 77219
davydems > blog
WWE 2K18 : Gameplay Switch (Sans Patch)
Il as l'air beaucoup moins aliasé que la version PS4

YT - https://youtu.be/Q75wxVxSBlI
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/22/2017 at 04:34 PM by davydems
    comments (1)
    nspy posted the 11/22/2017 at 04:48 PM
    ou sont les ombres?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre