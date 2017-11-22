profile
negan > blog
Xbox 360 : Acheter un jeu sur store US
Bonjour je souhaiterais faire Jurassik Park de Teltalle Games depuis un moment mais problème il n'est que sur le store US :/

Il y a une solution qui existe ?
    posted the 11/22/2017 at 10:31 AM by negan
    comments (1)
    fredone posted the 11/22/2017 at 11:08 AM
    Je pense qu'en achetant une carte prépayé US, puis en mettant ta console sur le marché US, il y aura moyen de le chopper.
