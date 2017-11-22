home page
negan
negan
negan
blog
Xbox 360 : Acheter un jeu sur store US
Bonjour je souhaiterais faire Jurassik Park de Teltalle Games depuis un moment mais problème il n'est que sur le store US :/
Il y a une solution qui existe ?
posted the 11/22/2017 at 10:31 AM by
negan
comments (
1
)
fredone
posted
the 11/22/2017 at 11:08 AM
Je pense qu'en achetant une carte prépayé US, puis en mettant ta console sur le marché US, il y aura moyen de le chopper.
