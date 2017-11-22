profile
carapuce > blog
PS4 Pro + COD WW2 + Destiny 2 + Crash Bandicoot à 389.99€
Nouvelle promo sur Cdiscount :
- PS4 Pro (blanche ou noire)
- Call of Duty WW2
- Destiny 2
- Crash Bandicoot Insane Trilogy





- PS4 Pro blanche
- PS4 Pro noire
    posted the 11/22/2017 at 06:44 AM by carapuce
    comments (1)
    volcano posted the 11/22/2017 at 08:17 AM
    Bon pack mais peut mieux faire à mon avis.
