profile
articles :
498
visites since opening :
574698
jf17
> blog
[fanmade] Dragon Ball super OAV Goku vs Hit
Salut a tous,
Voici un montage de Dragon Ball Super dans le style de Dragon Ball Z, avec l'audio et l'étalonnage ajustés en conséquence.
Bon visionnage.
Bonus:
posted the 11/21/2017 at 07:29 PM by
jf17
comments (
2
)
testament
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 07:43 PM
Maintenant qu'on s'est habitué aux sons de Super les anciennes pistes collent beaucoup moins, et surtout c'est une autre ambiance, il a sa propre identité comme dirait l'autre.
sussudio
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 07:57 PM
La bande son de DBZ et Saint Seiya, c'était quand même du lourd
