profile
jf17
45
Likes
Likers
jf17
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 498
visites since opening : 574698
jf17 > blog
[fanmade] Dragon Ball super OAV Goku vs Hit
Salut a tous,

Voici un montage de Dragon Ball Super dans le style de Dragon Ball Z, avec l'audio et l'étalonnage ajustés en conséquence.

Bon visionnage.






Bonus:

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/21/2017 at 07:29 PM by jf17
    comments (2)
    testament posted the 11/21/2017 at 07:43 PM
    Maintenant qu'on s'est habitué aux sons de Super les anciennes pistes collent beaucoup moins, et surtout c'est une autre ambiance, il a sa propre identité comme dirait l'autre.
    sussudio posted the 11/21/2017 at 07:57 PM
    La bande son de DBZ et Saint Seiya, c'était quand même du lourd
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre