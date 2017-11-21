home page
Muramasa
profile
192
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
shincloud
articles : 2725
2725
visites since opening : 3216301
3216301
shincloud
> blog
Enfin :love: :love:
L'une de mes plus grosse gifle en terme d'animation japonaise, le coup de foudre complet lors de sa sortie au cinéma, et enfin en collector limité que je voulais, Merci Thorgichou
PS : le livre est traduit en FR
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/21/2017 at 05:20 PM by shincloud
shincloud
comments (7)
7
)
kevisiano
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 05:24 PM
killia
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 05:28 PM
Toujours pas vu arf.
carapuce
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 05:52 PM
Encore une histoire d'amour entre ado ?
shincloud
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 06:00 PM
carapuce
Tu comprendra rien à la philosophie du film, laisse tomber
thor
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 06:01 PM
Je revendique 15% des bénéfices en cas de revente dans 10 ans Une putain de claque ce film
Une putain de claque ce film
deeper
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 06:09 PM
Montre nous des images du livre ? stp
Eh oui bien kiffant le film
darksly
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 06:10 PM
Tiens je suis totalement passé à côté de cet animé, je ne connais pas du tout
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
