profile
shincloud
192
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2725
visites since opening : 3216301
shincloud > blog
Enfin :love: :love:
L'une de mes plus grosse gifle en terme d'animation japonaise, le coup de foudre complet lors de sa sortie au cinéma, et enfin en collector limité que je voulais, Merci Thorgichou

PS : le livre est traduit en FR



    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/21/2017 at 05:20 PM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    kevisiano posted the 11/21/2017 at 05:24 PM
    killia posted the 11/21/2017 at 05:28 PM
    Toujours pas vu arf.
    carapuce posted the 11/21/2017 at 05:52 PM
    Encore une histoire d'amour entre ado ?
    shincloud posted the 11/21/2017 at 06:00 PM
    carapuce Tu comprendra rien à la philosophie du film, laisse tomber
    thor posted the 11/21/2017 at 06:01 PM

    Je revendique 15% des bénéfices en cas de revente dans 10 ans

    Une putain de claque ce film
    deeper posted the 11/21/2017 at 06:09 PM
    Montre nous des images du livre ? stp
    Eh oui bien kiffant le film
    darksly posted the 11/21/2017 at 06:10 PM
    Tiens je suis totalement passé à côté de cet animé, je ne connais pas du tout
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre