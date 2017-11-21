CN Play
Xbox Game Pass : 7 Nouveaux jeux s'ajoutent
Gears of War 4
Mass Effect (360)
Sherlock Holmes The Devil's Daughter
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
This War of Mine
Megaman 10 (360)
Casey Lacross Powell 16

Mine de rien y'a quelques bons titres.
    posted the 11/21/2017 at 02:59 PM by tuni
    comments (5)
    blur0d posted the 11/21/2017 at 03:11 PM
    Il est à 1€ en ce moment jusqu'au 27/11 !
    jaysennnin posted the 11/21/2017 at 03:13 PM
    je pense qu'à terme, le game pass et xbox live fusionneront, reste à déterminer le tarif
    junaldinho posted the 11/21/2017 at 03:38 PM
    L'offre devient très intéressante comme le EA pass
    cajp45 posted the 11/21/2017 at 04:46 PM
    jaysennnin
    c'est pas impossible qu'ils regroupent tout et en profitent pour faire une petite augmentation, j'imagine bien le nouveau live à 70 ou 80 euros par an. Je ne l'espère pas mais je m'y attend.
    megadeth posted the 11/21/2017 at 05:00 PM
    ils seront ajouter quand?
